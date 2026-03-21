Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babulal To Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest TWIST: Why Is Rakesh Bedi Winning Massive Applause And Stealing The Spotlight?

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is once again in the spotlight this time not for comedy, but for a surprising and impactful role in Dhurandhar 2. Known to millions as Babulal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bedi has left audiences stunned with a performance that has become one of the most talked-about highlights of the film.

From TMKOC’s Babulal to a Scene-Stealing Role

For years, Rakesh Bedi has been associated with light-hearted comedy, especially through his recurring role as Babulal, the quirky boss in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Introduced during the COVID-19 phase in 2020, his character added a fresh layer of humour to the long-running sitcom.

Playing Taarak Mehta’s boss earlier portrayed by Shailesh Lodha and now by Sachin Shroff Babulal is known for his suspicious and often hilarious nature. Though not a permanent character, Bedi’s comic timing ensured that his appearances always stood out.

A Role Years in the Making

Interestingly, Bedi had revealed earlier that the role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to him nearly 18 years before he actually joined the show. At the time, the storyline did not develop in that direction, as the focus remained largely on Jethalal.

It was only after the pandemic-induced changes in 2020 that the makers approached him again. This time, Bedi took up the role, finally bringing to life a character that had long been mentioned but never seen on screen.

Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest Surprise Element

In Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, a Karachi-based politician and the father-in-law of Hamza Ali Mazari, portrayed by Ranveer Singh. At first glance, his role appears brief and straightforward.

However, the real impact comes in the final 20 minutes of the film, where a major twist completely changes how audiences perceive his character. The unexpected reveal has become a talking point among viewers, with many admitting they did not see it coming.

Why Audiences Are Applauding Rakesh Bedi

What makes Bedi’s performance stand out is the contrast it offers. An actor long celebrated for his comic roles delivers a layered and surprising act that breaks away from his usual image. This shift has resonated strongly with audiences, leading to loud cheers and applause in theatres.

His ability to seamlessly move from humour to intensity highlights his versatility as an actor something that often goes underappreciated.

A Career That Continues to Surprise

An FTII graduate, Rakesh Bedi has had a long and diverse career across television and cinema. From iconic comic roles to now delivering a memorable twist in Dhurandhar 2, he continues to evolve with time.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains a significant part of his recent work, his latest performance proves that he is far from being limited to a single genre.

With audiences celebrating his unexpected turn in Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi has once again reminded viewers why he remains one of the most dependable and versatile actors in the industry.

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