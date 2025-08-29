Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Bollywood’s baadshah, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, and it was not going to be a quiet celebration with family over at sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, in Mumbai. The family including Parents Salim and Salma Khan, siblings and family also enjoyed the feeling of family communal bonding and togetherness which is to be celebrated.

With Devotional Aarti and Impressive Decoration

The Khan family all performed the aarti for Ganesh, together, in a puja room decorated with wonderful, fresh flowers, as well as with lights. The setting for the event was cozy, especially with the devotional songs being played to bring in a spiritually warm taste to their family celebration and of course, visually depict Ganesh’s revelry.

The Celebrity Family Celebration

Particularly festively, even other related family members joined, including all of Arnab Khan, Sofail Khan, Alvira Khan and family members, as well as married actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D-Souza too contributed to the cheerful atmosphere. This close-knit family celebratory get-together brought the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi together for this day of fun, prayers and togetherness in mutual beliefs, whether they are religious beliefs or simply a shared family and culture.

A Peek Into Salman’s Personal Memories

Salman Khan shared glimpses of the highlight of his day on social media and provided him performing rituals with love and devotion. It showed viewers some rare and beautiful glimpses into his family life, suggesting all the important cultural and familial values he holds dear in a busy world of fame.

Tradition In Fame

In the whirlwind of shooting for more projects and hosting shows on television, Salman Khan’s participation in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi reminds us that he is still someone who keeps family traditions despite being in the spotlight and his cultural and religious festivals keep family memories alive and bring them together.

This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports and social media updates.