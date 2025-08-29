LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with his family in a grand yet traditional style. The festive gathering at his home saw heartfelt rituals, lively decorations, and warm family moments that fans adored. Pictures and videos of the celebrations are going viral, showcasing the actor’s deep-rooted cultural values and the strong family bond that defines his festive spirit.

Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 15:55:24 IST

Bollywood’s baadshah, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, and it was not going to be a quiet celebration with family over at sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, in Mumbai. The family including Parents Salim and Salma Khan, siblings and family also enjoyed the feeling of family communal bonding and togetherness which is to be celebrated. 

With Devotional Aarti and Impressive Decoration

The Khan family all performed the aarti for Ganesh, together, in a puja room decorated with wonderful, fresh flowers, as well as with lights. The setting for the event was cozy, especially with the devotional songs being played to bring in a spiritually warm taste to their family celebration and of course, visually depict Ganesh’s revelry.

 The Celebrity Family Celebration

Particularly festively, even other related family members joined, including all of Arnab Khan, Sofail Khan, Alvira Khan and family members, as well as married actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D-Souza too contributed to the cheerful atmosphere. This close-knit family celebratory get-together brought the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi together for this day of fun, prayers and togetherness in mutual beliefs, whether they are religious beliefs or simply a shared family and culture. 

A Peek Into Salman’s Personal Memories

Salman Khan shared glimpses of the highlight of his day on social media and provided him performing rituals with love and devotion. It showed viewers some rare and beautiful glimpses into his family life, suggesting all the important cultural and familial values he holds dear in a busy world of fame. 

Tradition In Fame

In the whirlwind of shooting for more projects and hosting shows on television, Salman Khan’s participation in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi reminds us that he is still someone who keeps family traditions despite being in the spotlight and his cultural and religious festivals keep family memories alive and bring them together.

This article is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available reports and social media updates.

Tags: BollywoodcelebrationcultureFamilyfestivalGanesh Chaturthisalman khanTradition

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss
Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss
Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss
Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Family Moments You Can’t Miss

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?