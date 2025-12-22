LIVE TV
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Videos circulating on social media show Samantha struggling to move through an uncontrollable crowd despite a heavy security presence, once again sparking outrage online.

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident.
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 22, 2025 09:25:07 IST

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Just days after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at a song launch event for The Raja Saab, a similar and worrying incident unfolded involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Hyderabad. 

Videos circulating on social media show Samantha struggling to move through an uncontrollable crowd despite a heavy security presence, once again sparking outrage online.

Samantha Prabhu Gets Mobbed 

In a video circulating widely on Reddit and Instagram, Samantha was seen dressed in a silk saree as she walked from the stage towards her car. The overwhelming and unruly crowd made it nearly impossible for her to move without constant assistance from her security team.

Why fans in south don’t understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident
byu/Hungry_Business592 inBollyBlindsNGossip



Not only Samantha, but her security team was also seen juggling to manage the surging crowd. The team appeared overwhelmed as they tried to clear a path and shield the actor from the pushing and jostling. 

Social Media Reaction 

The incident quickly triggered strong reactions across social media platforms, with many users expressing anger and concern over the repeated lack of crowd discipline at celebrity events. 

One user commented, “Why fans don’t understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident?”
Another user commented, “No respect, no boundaries just disgusting cheap behavior.” Other user wrote, “Unfortunate Incident. They need better security at these kinda events.”

Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Mobbed 

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was left visibly terrified after a frightening incident at a promotional event in Hyderabad, where she was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd. 



The chaos unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film, The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue. As soon as she managed to get inside the car. She appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?” 

Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Despite repeated incidents and growing awareness around celebrity safety, fans continue to cross personal boundaries at public events. The need to get closer, capture photos, or simply catch a glimpse often turns into chaotic crowd behavior, putting both celebrities and attendees at risk. 

Such episodes raise serious questions about fan culture, event management, and why basic respect for personal space still remains a challenge, even agter multiple warnings and past mishaps. 

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 9:25 AM IST
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries
Samantha Prabhu Mobbed After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident: Why Fans Still Struggle to RESPECT Celebrity Boundaries

QUICK LINKS