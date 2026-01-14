‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Singer Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and drowned off Lazarus Island last September after refusing a life jacket, a Singapore court heard on Wednesday, January 14.

Garg, 52, died just a day before he was supposed to perform at the North East India Festival. At first, he put on a life jacket, but then took it off.

New report reveals Zubeen Garg was ‘severely intoxicated’

When someone offered him another one, he turned it down, according to the lead investigator’s testimony in court, as reported by Channel News Asia.

The report mentioned witnesses saw Zubeen Garg trying to swim back to the yacht. Then, he just went limp and floated face-down in the water. People pulled him back onto the boat and tried to revive him with CPR, but he didn’t make it.

The court also learned that Zubeen Garg had a history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last seizure in 2024. Singapore police ruled out foul play.

Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Drowned After Yacht Incident

The officer said Zubeen Garg and more than 20 others, friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks, and alcohol onto the yacht. Witnesses told the court they saw Garg drinking, including cups of liquor, gin, whisky, and some Guinness Stout.

Meanwhile, the court hearing in Singapore came only days after Assam police’s CID submitted a massive charge sheet of about 2,500 pages, and with all the supporting documents, it stretches to 12,000 in Garg’s death case on December 12.

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges conspiracy

The Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, claims there’s a conspiracy behind Garg’s death. Police have arrested seven people, charging four with murder.

Those arrested include the festival organiser, Garg’s secretary, some of his band members, his cousin, and his two personal security officers.

To push the case forward, the Assam government has appointed a team of five special public prosecutors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said senior advocate Ziaul Kamar would lead as special PP, with Brojendra Mohan Choudhury as additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta, and Bikash Jamar as assistant PPs.

They’ve promised to speed up the legal process and bring those accused to justice.

