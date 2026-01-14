LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs indvnz breaking-news Iran news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Singer Zubeen Garg drowned near Singapore’s Lazarus Island after refusing a life jacket while severely intoxicated, a court heard.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died in September last year a day before he was set to perform at the North East India Festival (PHOTO: X)
Zubeen Garg, 52, died in September last year a day before he was set to perform at the North East India Festival (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 14, 2026 18:58:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Singer Zubeen Garg was “severely intoxicated” and drowned off Lazarus Island last September after refusing a life jacket, a Singapore court heard on Wednesday, January 14. 

You Might Be Interested In

Garg, 52, died just a day before he was supposed to perform at the North East India Festival. At first, he put on a life jacket, but then took it off.

New report reveals Zubeen Garg was ‘severely intoxicated’

When someone offered him another one, he turned it down, according to the lead investigator’s testimony in court, as reported by Channel News Asia.

You Might Be Interested In

The report mentioned witnesses saw Zubeen Garg trying to swim back to the yacht. Then, he just went limp and floated face-down in the water. People pulled him back onto the boat and tried to revive him with CPR, but he didn’t make it. 

The court also learned that Zubeen Garg had a history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last seizure in 2024. Singapore police ruled out foul play.

Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Drowned After Yacht Incident

The officer said Zubeen Garg and more than 20 others, friends and colleagues, had brought snacks, drinks, and alcohol onto the yacht. Witnesses told the court they saw Garg drinking, including cups of liquor, gin, whisky, and some Guinness Stout.

Meanwhile, the court hearing in Singapore came only days after Assam police’s CID submitted a massive charge sheet of about 2,500 pages, and with all the supporting documents, it stretches to 12,000 in Garg’s death case on December 12.

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges conspiracy 

The Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, claims there’s a conspiracy behind Garg’s death. Police have arrested seven people, charging four with murder.

Those arrested include the festival organiser, Garg’s secretary, some of his band members, his cousin, and his two personal security officers.

To push the case forward, the Assam government has appointed a team of five special public prosecutors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said senior advocate Ziaul Kamar would lead as special PP, with Brojendra Mohan Choudhury as additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta, and Bikash Jamar as assistant PPs. 

They’ve promised to speed up the legal process and bring those accused to justice. 

MUST READ: Why Is Netflix Going For An All-Cash Offer For Warner Bros A Day After Paramount Decides To Drag Studio To Court? All You Need To Know About The Revised Offer

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-5latest celebrity newslatest viral newsZubeen Garg

RELATED News

Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man? Actress Finally Opens Up About Her Concert Companion-Here’s What She Said

Factory Union Member, Who Heckled Donald Trump With ‘Paedophile Protector’ Remark, Gets Suspended After Heated Exchange With POTUS, Here’s What Really Happened

7-Minute 11 Seconds Viral MMS To 6-Minute 39 Second Clip Fatima Jatoi: LEAKED Video Searches Ignite Online Safety Alarm; Indian Users In….

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

How Yash’s Toxic Teaser Has Sparked A Heated Debate Over Sexually Explicit And Morally Offensive Scenes, Movie Triggers Storm Before Release

LATEST NEWS

UGC NET 2025 December Answer Key Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, Objection Fee details

Breaking: Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Donald Trump About To Take Greenland? POTUS Says, ‘Anything Less Than That Is Unacceptable’, Warns ‘If We Don’t Russia And China Will’

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

India Plans ‘Rocket-Cum-Missile’ Force As Army Eyes Pakistan, China Threats: What It Means For Indian Combat Capabilities And Strike Power? Explained

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

NTA JEE Main 2026 Admit Card To Release Soon: How To Download, Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR
‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR
‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR
‘Severely Intoxicated’: Zubeen Garg Refused Life Jacket, Tried To Swim Back To Yacht, Singapore Police Tells Court, Singer Was Pronounced Dead Soon After CPR

QUICK LINKS