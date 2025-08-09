LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Shabana Azmi has spent five decades redefining the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, refusing roles that reduce them to stereotypes. At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025, she reflected on her body of work, her principles, and the evolving space for women on screen.

Shabana Azmi on 50 years in cinema, rejecting stereotypes, and shaping social change through film at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Photo/NewsX.
Shabana Azmi on 50 years in cinema, rejecting stereotypes, and shaping social change through film at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Photo/NewsX.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 9, 2025 09:31:00 IST

For Shabana Azmi, receiving the Shakti Award for Excellence in Entertainment at NewsX We Women Want Conclave 2025 was more than just another accolade in her illustrious career.

“If it means over a long career –  which is 50 years in my case – obviously it’s not only for a particular performance but for a body of work, and I value that very much,” she said.

That “body of work” has been shaped by deeply held values instilled by her parents.

“They believed art should be used as an instrument for social change – those are the values that have always held me steady,” she explained, adding that moments of uncertainty, rather than being a weakness, often fuel creativity.

Rejecting Stereotypes, Choosing Roles with Purpose

Azmi has never shied away from rejecting roles that diminish women or confine them to outdated stereotypes. “If I feel that the film in any way is suggesting that a woman has a secondary role and she should accept the stereotypes… that is something that would not attract me,” she said.

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Her choices echo the ideals of her father, poet Kaifi Azmi, whose iconic poem Aurat urged women to rewrite history’s narrative.

“Kadar ab tak teri tareekh ne jaani hi nahin,
Tujh mein shole bhi hain, bas aashfishaanee hi nahin…
Apni tareekh ka unwaan badalna hai tujhe,
Uth meri jaan, mere saath hi chalna hai tujhe.”

Life with a Poet and Without the Romance

When asked if her mother had ever advised her on living with a poet, Azmi replied with characteristic wit.

“Don’t marry a poet.” But she did, and admits she was drawn to the beauty of the words. Her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, she says, is not the hopeless romantic people imagine.

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

“He does not have a single romantic bone in his body,” she laughed, recalling his quip, “If you work in a circus, you don’t go home and keep hanging upside down like a trapeze artist.”*

The Role of Cinema in Shaping Mindsets

Azmi sees cinema not as propaganda but as a way to create a “climate of sensitivity” where change can take root. “Your soil becomes moist, and when your soil becomes moist, the sapling will sprout,” she explained.

She believes real change must happen within the mainstream. “If you keep doing parallel cinema, then you are already preaching to the already converted,” she argued, citing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as an example of mainstream entertainment carrying a strong social message without being preachy.

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

 From “Main Chup Rahoongi” to Complexity in Women’s Roles

Tracing the evolution of female characters in Indian cinema, Azmi reflected, “earlier, silence was considered a woman’s virtue. Then came the “Rambo-lina” phase, where women mimicked male action heroes without nuance. Parallel cinema explored women in all their contradictions, refusing to reduce them to Madonna or whore’ stereotypes.”

Today, she notes, younger women in films are “no longer interested in only hanging around the man and playing his appendage.”

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Arth and the Journey to Selfhood

On whether she would still play the lead in Arth, Azmi rejected the idea that the character was a “silent suffering wife.”

She described it as a story of transformation – from dependence to independence – culminating in the protagonist choosing her own path over another romantic relationship. “That film really transformed people’s lives,” she said.

When approached for her role in the film, Azmi credits not just Karan Johar but also designer Manish Malhotra for reimagining her character. Initially conceptualised as a stereotypical Bengali bhadramahila in saris and buns, the final look broke away from clichés.

Recalling a humorous moment, she said, “I’m cooking fish in a kitchen in a silk sari with my long hair open – I said, ‘All my hair will go into the fish curry!’ Karan said, ‘This is a Karan Johar film, it happens here.’ So I surrendered to him – and I think that surrender worked.”

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Masoom: The Next Generation

Azmi revealed that Shekhar Kapur is directing Masoom: The Next Generation, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapoor.

“It’s not about Jugal Hansraj growing up and having an extra-marital affair,” she clarified. Instead, it explores family, identity, and the quiet transformations brought by a changing city.

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Rapid Fire With Shabana Azmi

In a rapid-fire round, Azmi shared that her favourite snack is the humble samosa, so much so that she once ate it daily at 5 pm in Juhu.

“In my dreams, it’s not kebab, it’s not biryani – it is that samosa,” she laughed, recalling that even Nelson Mandela once asked her to pass him a samosa at a shared table.

She is “definitely” a mountain person, heading to Iceland with a group of girlfriends, all over 65, for her next holiday. Their group name? “Baap Re Baap, Baap Re Baap.”

Her favourite film is MS Sathyu’s Garm Hava, her favourite co-star is Naseeruddin Shah, and if she could have a superpower, it would be invisibility, “so I could hear everything that is going on.”

Also Read: Shabana Azmi Says Feisty Girls No Longer Interested In Only Hanging Around Men | We Women Want Conclave 2025

Tags: Shabana AzmiShakti Awards 2025We Women Want 2025

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Shabana Azmi Reveals The Cast, Theme Of Masoom The Next Generation, Opens Up On 50 Years In Cinema – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?