Shakira India Tour 2026: ‘Whenever Whenever’ Singer In Delhi And Mumbai- Check Date, Time And Venue

Shakira India Concert: Mumbai and Delhi Dates

The Grammy Award-winning and Guinness World Record-holding Colombian artist will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10, 2026. She will then head to Delhi for a performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Organisers have confirmed that the shows are part of the Feeding India Concert series, an initiative that blends live entertainment with a meaningful social cause.