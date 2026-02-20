LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shakira India Tour 2026: 'Whenever Whenever' Singer In Delhi And Mumbai- Check Date, Time And Venue

Latin pop superstar Shakira is set to return in April 2026 for a two-city tour. She will perform in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15

Latin pop superstar Shakira is set to return in April 2026 for a two-city tour (Photo credit: ig)
Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 20, 2026 13:16:12 IST

In exciting news for music fans across India, global Latin pop superstar Shakira is set to return in April 2026 for a two-city tour. She will perform in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15 as part of District by Zomato’s Feeding India Concert, presented by HSBC.

Shakira India Concert: Mumbai and Delhi Dates

The Grammy Award-winning and Guinness World Record-holding Colombian artist will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10, 2026. She will then head to Delhi for a performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15. Organisers have confirmed that the shows are part of the Feeding India Concert series, an initiative that blends live entertainment with a meaningful social cause.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:15 PM IST
