‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer OUT: Woody And Buzz Reunite For A High-Tech Showdown In Pixar’s New Chapter | WATCH

Toy Story 5: Disney and Pixar have released the first full trailer of Toy Story 5, reviving one of animation’s most iconic franchises seven years after its previous instalment. The studio confirmed that the film will hit theatres on June 19. The fifth chapter reunites Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the beloved toy gang, but this time, they face a modern dilemma: what is a toy’s place in a world increasingly ruled by screens and digital devices?

Toys vs Technology: A New Conflict

The trailer introduces the central tension as Bonnie becomes engrossed in a frog-themed tablet called “Lilypad,” voiced by Greta Lee. Unlike earlier villains in the series, technology is not portrayed as purely evil. Instead, the story appears to explore the existential fear of becoming obsolete.

Woody and Buzz reunite once again, with subtle emotional touches, including Woody sporting a small bald patch and a poncho. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to voice Woody and Buzz, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie. Familiar characters such as Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm and Trixie also make their comeback, joined by an army of Buzz Lightyears determined to help Bonnie reconnect with her toys.

New Faces And Creative Team

The film expands its universe with fresh characters, including Atlas, a GPS-inspired hippo voiced by Craig Robinson; Snappy, an energetic camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara; and Smarty Pants, a tech-driven toilet-training toy voiced by Conan O’Brien.

Directed and written by Andrew Stanton, known for Finding Nemo and WALL-E, with Kenna Harris as co-director, the film promises a thoughtful take on how digital culture is reshaping childhood.

Following the emotional ending of Toy Story 4, where Woody chose independence, fans are eager to see how the sequel addresses that separation. With nostalgia and contemporary relevance intertwined, Toy Story 5 aims to blend heart with timely reflection.

(Via Agency Inputs)

