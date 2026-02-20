LIVE TV
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu And Kani Kusruti’s Courtroom Drama Exposes Dark Truths You Won’t See Coming

Anubhav Sinha’s Assi portrays Parima’s devastating trauma after a violent assault, showing the psychological toll and systemic failures she faces. Kani Kusruti and Taapsee Pannu deliver gripping performances in a relentless courtroom battle exposing institutional apathy and survivor struggles.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 20, 2026 12:00:55 IST

Anubhav Sinha’s Assi is not a film that people with weak hearts should watch. The opening frames establish a heavy dread that continues throughout the film because its story will not abandon disturbing realities.

The narrative depicts Parima, who works as a dedicated teacher until an incident of extreme violence destroys her entire existence.

The film shows her assault in a lengthy, painful sequence, which serves two purposes: it makes viewers experience the complete burden of a survivor’s trauma while constructing an authentic weight to the upcoming legal and emotional struggles.

Assi Visceral Trauma

The film uses its visual storytelling to show extreme emotional distress through unprocessed actual events, which show how its main character loses his mental stability.

Kani Kusruti delivers a powerhouse performance, portraying Parima’s transition from a vibrant educator to a woman anchored by a “living ghost” persona.

The movie shows all events that happen after the attack, starting from the hospital’s sterile atmosphere to the complete examination process of forensic investigations. Sinha demonstrates how system violence produces lifelong effects through Parima’s partial blindness, which he uses to show how the court system fails to assess these damages.

Assi Systemic Accountability

The courtroom scene functions as the main section of the story, which shows the difficult process of achieving accountability through a judicial system that has fundamental design flaws.

Taapsee Pannu enters as the sharp, empathetic legal counsel who must navigate a sea of victim-blaming and institutional apathy. The film strips away legal dramas’ standard “heroic” elements to show how survivors experience their proof requirements as a second sexual assault.

The script uses Parima’s inter-region marriage to Vinay (Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub) to show how Indian justice systems create discrimination based on gender, social class, and regional identity.

QUICK LINKS