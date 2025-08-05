Home > Entertainment > Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”

Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”

Sharon Stone revealed that Michael Douglas initially refused to test with her for Basic Instinct after a heated argument years earlier. Though Douglas recalls it differently, the tension may have fueled their strong on-screen chemistry in the iconic 1992 thriller.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 11:03:45 IST

Sharon Stone is pulling back the curtain on a rocky start with Basic Instinct co-star Michael Douglas and says their first meeting was anything but friendly.

From Confrontation to Casting: How Early Tensions Almost Cost Sharon Stone Her Breakout Role

In a recent interview, Stone said she and Douglas clashed at the Cannes Film Festival years before they worked together. The argument, she recalls, started when Douglas made a comment about a friend of hers. “He shouted across the room at me,” Stone said. “I stood up and said, ‘Let’s go outside.’” The two stepped away to cool off, but the tension lingered.

Stone believes that moment played a role in what happened later, when casting began for Basic Instinct. According to her, Douglas didn’t want her as his co-star and refused to screen test with her. “I don’t think he wanted me in the film,” she admitted.

Despite that, Stone says director Paul Verhoeven pushed forward, auditioning dozens of actresses but always comparing them to Stone’s tape. Eventually, Douglas agreed to work with her, and the rest is history. The film became a box office smash, and Stone’s performance as Catherine Tramell launched her into global stardom.

Different Memories, Lasting Impact: How Off-Screen Tension Shaped On-Screen Chemistry

Douglas, however, remembers things differently. His camp says he doesn’t recall any heated exchange and claims the first time he met Stone was during her audition. They also say he supported her casting from that point on.

Still, Stone says that early tension may have added something to the film, a rawness that came through on screen. “It wasn’t fake,” she said. “That chemistry was real.”

In the end, whatever friction there was behind the scenes seemed to serve the film. The two went on to develop a strong working relationship  and delivered one of the most memorable thrillers of the ’90s.

Tags: Basic InstinctMichael DouglasSharon Stone

