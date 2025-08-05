Sharon Stone Says She And Michael Douglas Had A Big Fight Before She Got Her Role In ‘Basic Instinct’

Recently Sharon Stone has made an incredible assertion, which reveals the stormy history of the renowned movie, Basic Instinct. The actress states that prior to her being cast in the role of a lifetime, Catherine Tramell, she engaged in a vocal duel with a co-star, Michael Douglas, the two of them engaged in verbal fracas in public. It happened in a hotel balcony in Cannes, she says that the explosive fight there.

According to Stone, there is a strong undercurrent of tension and power struggle between the two actors well before the cameras began filming, which sets another mood to an already epic film, illustrating a vivid scene of enormous stakes and powerful characters that went into making the film.

Douglas’ Initial Hesitation

The process of creating the on-screen chemistry between Stone and Douglas were not smooth at all. To begin with, Michael Douglas, who was a major star by then, was very reluctant when it came to casting Stone in the movie. He supposedly did not feel that Stone, then a less famous actress, suited to take the dissimulating and provocative role of the Catherine Tramell.

Douglas was a vocal skeptic that was well known in Hollywood circles. Such reticence gave an uphill climb to stone who was intensively interested in getting the role. Her assiduity in pursuing the position and the open resistance of Douglas appear to be the kindling through which the famed confrontation now seems to have been kindled.

Stone’s Unwavering Tenacity

Even the huge resistance by her soon to be co-star failed to stop Sharon Stone. She was aware that the role of Catherine Tramell was her opportunity to crack the A-list, and she was not going to give up the chance lightly. It is this heady period of lobbying and opposition that came to a head with the alleged shouting match in Cannes, as they are described by Stone. According to the description given by Stone, she is depicted as a fighter, as a woman who was not afraid to stand up against a big star and be heard and seen.

This rebellious, unapologetically essential aspect of the personality of Catherine, appears to have been an actual expression of personality with Stone herself and holds great merit in propelling her to the role and give form to one of the most memorable femme fatale in cinema history. Their backstory of their feud until shooting the film became proof of the drama and hunger to succeed in and off screen that Hollywood dough is most famous for.

