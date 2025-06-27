Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42

Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42

Shefali Jariwala known for the famous dance number Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 42. According to media reports, Shefali had a heart attack and was brought to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi but hospital staff confirmed that she died before being brought to the hospital.

'I Was Very Unhappy': Shefali Jariwala's Confession About Her Abusive Marriage Resurfaces After Bigg Boss Star Dies At 42
'I Was Very Unhappy': Shefali Jariwala's Confession About Her Abusive Marriage Resurfaces After Bigg Boss Star Dies At 42

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 01:42:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl and Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Passes Away at 42

Shefali Jariwala known for the famous dance number Kaanta Laga has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 42. According to media reports, Shefali had a heart attack and was brought to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi but hospital staff confirmed that she died before being brought to the hospital. 

“Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body,” a staff member of the hospital Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai quoted in a report. 

Shefali became a household name with her popular dance number remix Kaanta Laga in the 2000s and it was the time when music albums were trending. Her appearance and songs were so popular that her songs featured in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. 

Later, she participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss in its highest-rated season 13, where the late Sidharth Shukla won the trophy. She is now survived by her husband actor Parag Tyagi, however, official confirmation of the death is still awaited. Celebrities like Mika Singh and her fellow contestants from Bigg Boss season 13 have started mourning on social media.  

Talking about her personal Life Shefali married music composer Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers in 2004. However, the marriage didn’t last too long, and they got divorced in 2009. Later she met actor Parag Tyagi and got maried to him in 2014, and since then they were happily married. They were always spoken about adopting a child. 

ALSO READ: Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Tags: parag tyagishefali jariwalashefali jariwala death
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?