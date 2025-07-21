Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Has No Contribution To Ananya Panday’s Career Growth Post ‘Struggle’ Comment: She Got Those Opportunities

In a recent development, Bollywood sensation Siddhant Chaturvedi has responded to director Anurag Kashyap’s assertion that his ‘struggle’ remark in 2019 had prompted an abrupt turnaround in Ananya Panday’s career. Kashyap credited the remark made by Chaturvedi with making Panday serious about her acting profession and choosing bolder role options. Chaturvedi, while promoting fresh work, clarified on where he stood regarding the viral moment and laid claim to it being based on sincerity and not malice.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Viral 2019 Comment

In a roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand back in 2019, Ananya Panday talked about being a star kid, referring to her father’s absence on trending shows like ‘Koffee With Karan.’ Chaturvedi, an actor from Gully Boy, reacted with, “The difference is where our dreams are fulfilled, their struggle begins,” pointing out the privilege gap in Bollywood.

The quote went viral, initiating nepotism talks and attracting trolling towards Panday. Chaturvedi later explained on Koffee With Karan in 2022 that he was not looking to hurt anyone but to speak his truth, adding that it was the beginning of their friendship because they collaborated on ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’

Anurag Kashyap’s Perspective On Ananya Panday

In a July 2025 interview, Anurag Kashyap praised Panday as one of his favorite ‘nepo kids,’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He suggested that Chaturvedi’s remark deeply impacted Panday, leading to a noticeable shift in her approach.

Kashyap highlighted her performances in CTRL, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Gehraiyaan as evidence of her taking risks and maturing as an actor. He also noted that overprotective parenting often hinders star kids, but Panday’s response to the criticism showed her evolving mindset

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Recent Response

Recently, while speaking with Etimes, Siddhant sidestepped taking the credit for Ananya’s growth. He stated,”I don’t think it’s my contribution. She is a very strong girl on her own, very, very talented, and a good person to be around.”

“I have worked with her in two films and I want to work with her again. I do not believe that your growth occurs due to someone. Either you are an actor or you are not. She was a consistent actor. It is just that she got those chances and played them well. Every time we have worked together, it has worked out. I feel we are each other’s lucky charm,” he added on.

Chaturvedi admitted Panday had seen better days but insisted his remark was about how to accentuate structural issues outsiders confronted, and not at her personally.

