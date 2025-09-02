Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Daughter’s First Photo Goes Viral – But Is the Buzz Real?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the Bollywood favorite couple, have been living their new life since they had a perfect wedding in February 2023 before their baby girl arrived on July 15, 2025. But recently, there has been an onslaught of images in social media that purport to be the first sight of their daughter, which has reduced fans to frenzy.

These have been extensively disseminated, and many have assumed that these are the first professional images of the newborn child of the couple. The reality is quite the opposite of what these pictures imply.

Decoding the Viral Images: A Case of Digital Deception

On further analysis, we can see that the viral photos are fake. In reality, they are digitally manipulated or AI produced pictures which have been produced by a fan page and shared without any official confirmation. The photographs take some existing images of Sidharth and Kiara and overlay a picture of a baby.







It is a routine among fan accounts who are keen to have a peep at the private lives of their favourite celebs. A number of users have indicated the inconsistencies of the images and confirmed that they are a result of digital images manipulation and are not real pictures of the actors with their child.

Privacy First: The Kiara-Sidharth Stance on Their Newborn

The fact that these images are so obviously fake is because the couple insists on the privacy of their child. After their daughter was born, Sidharth and Kiara made a joint statement and asked the media and paparazzi to honor their decision to make their family private life and life matters confidential. They have never wanted their baby photographed and even offered sweets to the paparazzi to stop photographing the baby.

This privacy policy goes in line with a new trend in which Bollywood actors, including Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, have decided not to make their children part of the media glare. The couple has not uploaded photos of their daughter on their official social media accounts, and it goes without saying that any photos that are provided on the Internet are unverified and unofficial.

