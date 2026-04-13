Six Arrested In Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Film Editors’ Association Chief Gopi Speaks On Alleged Piracy; Row Intensifies

Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Editors Association and FEFSI Reject Involvement, Call Allegations Baseless

A joint press conference held at the FEFSI Headquarters in Chennai saw strong statements from South Indian Film Editors Association President Gopi and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) President R.K. Selvamani regarding the alleged online leak of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. Both leaders firmly denied any involvement of film editors in the controversy and urged caution against spreading unverified accusations.

Gopi addressed the media and categorically rejected claims linking editors to the leak. He stated that the editorial community has no role in such activities and emphasized internal action already taken by the association. According to him, “the editors will never do this kind of work” and clarified that “an internal inquiry had already been conducted by their team.” He further informed that six individuals have already been arrested in connection with the case, and investigation agencies are actively working to identify the primary accused. He also warned against targeting Pradeep, the editor associated with Jana Nayagan, stating that no conclusions should be drawn without concrete evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.

FEFSI Responds to Allegations, CBFC Denies Security Breach Claims

FEFSI President R.K. Selvamani also addressed the growing controversy, responding to director Ameer’s earlier remarks that suggested possible involvement of editors and crew members. Selvamani strongly objected to the accusations and said Ameer should withdraw his statements against the technical team. He highlighted that piracy has long been a challenge in the film industry and stressed that evolving digital platforms have made content leaks more frequent and harder to control. He added that systems are being developed to prevent such incidents in the future and strengthen security mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued an official clarification rejecting claims that the leak originated from its systems. The board stated, “Reports alleging that the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false.” It further clarified that access to the film is fully secured, saying, “Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of ‘Jana Nayagan’ was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since.”

Industry Reactions, Anti-Piracy Stand, and Release Uncertainty Surround Jana Nayagan

The clarification was also shared via PIB Maharashtra’s official X account. Despite these statements, Jana Nayagan continues to remain under scrutiny after alleged clips circulated online, prompting reactions from industry veterans including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, all of whom condemned piracy. The makers, KVN Productions, have urged audiences not to share or consume leaked content and confirmed that strict legal action is underway. The film, which faced earlier certification delays, was initially scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, and fans now await an official update on its revised release date.

All Inputs From ANI.

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