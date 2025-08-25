Snoop Dogg Slammed For Saying He’s ‘Scared’ Of LGBTQ+ Scenes In Kids’ Movies: ‘F****ed Me Up’

People online are absolutely losing it over Snoop Dogg right now, and, honestly, I get why. The dude went on the It’s Giving podcast and basically said he’s “scared to go to the movies” these days because there’s LGBTQ+ stuff in kids’ films. Yeah, that’s what he said.

Not surprisingly, folks aren’t letting that slide quietly. There’s a whole wave of criticism rolling in, with a lot of people dragging him for his take on representation in movies.

Snoop Dogg Faces Backlash Over LGBTQ Comments

So, what actually happened? Snoop’s 53 now, and he was talking about watching that animated flick Lightyear with his grandson.

There’s a scene with Alisha Hawthorne, one of the main characters, raising a kid with her wife. Apparently, his grandson got all confused and started asking, “Papa Snoop? How can she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

Snoop didn’t know what to say, and he let the podcast know it messed with his head. He basically said, “I just wanted to watch the damn movie, not get thrown into stuff I can’t explain.”

The acclaimed rapper went on, still sounding shaken, wondering why movies aimed at little kids are even including this stuff. “They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer,” he admitted, which, I mean, is honest, but also come on, man, it’s 2024. Representation shouldn’t be some alien concept.

Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies now” because of a gay couple being depicted in the children’s film Lightyear: “I didn’t come here for this shit” pic.twitter.com/9mhcpfxBPc — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 24, 2025

Calls Grow to Drop Snoop Dogg From AFL Grand Final After Controversial Remarks

Lightyear itself already had drama before it even came out, mostly because Disney finally put in a real same-sex relationship and even a kiss.

There was so much noise that the scene nearly got axed, but Pixar’s own people fought for it. Some countries, like the UAE, banned the movie anyway. Chris Evans, who voices Buzz, straight-up called critics “idiots.”

Now, Snoop’s comments are sparking a whole new round of backlash. People are even pushing for him to be dropped from headlining the AFL Grand Final in Australia, saying his opinions shouldn’t get a platform at such a massive event.

And this isn’t even the first time Snoop’s been called out like this. Remember his history with anti-gay slurs and the Caitlyn Jenner comments?