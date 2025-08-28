Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age

The filmmaker with the kindest heart of family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya, has never been short of saying that he is facing a huge challenge in creating a story that would be relatable and relevant to a 59-year-old Khan.

The director disclosed that an early plan of an action movie with Khan was put on hold since he could not find the right role. This emphasizes the tremendous strain to transform their movie collaboration and still be able to maintain the inimitable quality that turned them into a formidable team.

The fact that Sooraj is patient until he gets a good script shows that he cares about storytelling, he knows the Salman has star power and he knows that a formulaic approach alone does not bring a successful comeback.

Evolving Landscape of ‘Prem’

The traditional Prem character is innocent, romantic, and has a strong family moral. Nevertheless, due to the development of the career of Salman Khan, his on-screen appearance has changed to be more action oriented. This poses a real challenge to Sooraj as he now has to contrive to blend in the eternal nature of Prem with the seriousness and experience of an old-fashioned superstar. The director does not want to make an entirely new avatar of Khan but to recreate the sense of simplicity and extended family that were characteristic of their previous work and adapt it to his present age.

It entails a fine mixture of nostalgia and something new so that the character will be relatable to a contemporary viewer. The new project of the director with Ayushmann Khurrana which is assumed to be titled Prem Ki Shaadi and with Khurrana playing a modern-day version of the classic character, Prem illustrates the overall plan of the studio to make the iconic character somehow relevant to the new generation.

Sooraj Challenge of Relevance

Within a youth-oriented industry that runs on fast cars and high-action films, creating a heartfelt family drama is a potentially perilous effort. When Barjatya admits that it is a bigger battle to make something relevant and new to Khan, it shows how audiences evolve and demand fresh new stories that depict a new society. Their latest work together came in the form of Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which have not succeeded as well as expected making their new work together critical to their careers.

However, Barjatya is not pessimistic, and he underlines that every artist has bad and good moments. He is sure that Khan will be returning in a very big way, implying that it is the correct script that is going to rejuvenate their partnership, one that incorporates their traditional magic with a more modern feeling that will do the trick.

