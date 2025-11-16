LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SS Rajamouli Unveils 'Varanasi', A Mythology Rich Time Travel Adventure, Check The Cast And Plot

Varanasi with its magnificent cast, luxurious settings, and an audacious theme, is going to be a film of huge importance that will stretch the limits of Indian cinema.

SS Rajamouli Unveils 'Varanasi' A Mythology Rich Time Travel Adventure, Check The Cast And Plot. (Image Credit: SS Rajamouli via Instagram)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 16, 2025 00:50:42 IST

S.S. Rajamouli, outstanding filmmaker who has worked in Baahubali and RRR, revealed his new and fantastic movie, a time travel adventure, Varanasi, the project in detail. The announcement was made at the extravagant event held in Hyderabad, where the teaser was shown on a giant screen and the thousands of fans gathered in the area were the first to see it. Rajamouli indicated the movie would come in IMAX in 2027 and that he would take it as the greatest project of his career in regard to the vastness of the story. 

The first pictures of Varanasi, which was originally titled ‘Globetrotter,’ indicate that the film is entirely myth based and time travel with some parts taken from Hindu epics, especially the Ramayana. The teaser introduces Mahesh Babu in the portrayal of the legendary character ‘Rudhra,’ on the back of the bull, and brandishing the trident, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seemingly empowered with ‘Mandakini,’ a character that appears to be extremely strong. Moreover, there are rumors that Prithviraj Sukumaran is the one to portray the antagonist, which will make the film even more grand and profound.

Rajamouli’s modern blending of the mythological concept with state of the art technology might be a factor in the ongoing hype, which was at first seen during the launch event, that was marked by huge crowds and festivities. It is said by the insiders that the movie is being planned as an eye feast only which goes not just to the regional cinema but also to the world and thus its global aspirations are emphasized. Varanasi with its magnificent cast, luxurious settings, and an audacious theme, is going to be a film of huge importance that will stretch the limits of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Globetrotter Event: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli Shine In Star-Studded Varanasi Extravaganza

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:50 AM IST
