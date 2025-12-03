LIVE TV
Stranger Things 5: When Can You Watch The Final Episode? Netflix Sets This Date As Fans Eagerly Wait For Suspense To End

The final episode of Stranger Things 5, titled The Rightside Up, releases worldwide on December 31, 2025. The supersized, 2-hour-5-minute finale arrives on Netflix and in select US–Canada theaters, giving fans a cinematic New Year showdown as Eleven and her friends face their last battle.

Published: December 3, 2025 18:08:01 IST

The last chapter for the heroes of Hawkins is nearing, and the closing episode of Stranger Things 5 is anticipated to be a big bang when the calendar turns. Netflix has officially revealed that the worldwide release of the most awaited episode of the sci-fi franchise will happen on December 31, 2025. What could be more delightful than welcoming the New Year by witnessing the final fight of Eleven, her buddies, and the forces of the Upside Down?

This greatly awaited, or rather, super-sized finale will be given a release time that makes it coincide with the new year, thus ensuring that fans all over the world can come together for the ultimate farewell. The final season’s release has been cleverly divided into three parts to generate maximum holiday season buzz, with the last, single-episode drop solely meant for the conclusion of this epic journey.

The Grand Finale: ‘The Rightside Up’

The last episode, which is officially named “The Rightside Up,” anticipates to bring about a conclusion that is the length of a feature film. The Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, have assured that the final episode has a runtime of more than two hours, precisely 2 hours and 5 minutes.

As a result, it is regarded as one of the longest episodes in the series overall, the creators having no choice but to resort to such length for tackling the gigantic task of untangling for the audience the fate of the town, the vanquishing of Vecna, and the lessening of the emotional impact of such a long character development. 

The title contains a strong implication that a certain change has occurred, and it is especially so in case the power has shifted or the Upside Down’s very essence has been again, and this time in a very dramatic way changed.

Global Premiere: A Theatrical Stranger Treat

In an unprecedented step/surprising move for a Netflix series, the last episode will not only be available on the streaming platform but also be screened in limited theaters across the US and Canada. This gives the opportunity for the fans to enjoy the epic fight like in a cinema, with the loudest sound and the audience’s presence.

The given above mentioned fan screenings are planned exactly for the global Netflix release on December 31, with more available on January 1, 2026. This release on two platforms brings great attention to this final episode, which is no longer just the end of the series but an event of a blockbuster movie.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 6:08 PM IST
Stranger Things 5: When Can You Watch The Final Episode? Netflix Sets This Date As Fans Eagerly Wait For Suspense To End

QUICK LINKS