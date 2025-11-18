LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Stranger Things Season 5 cast salaries see a massive 40x jump from Season 1. Here’s how much Millie Bobby Brown and others earn now.

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 15:43:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

The Stranger Things cast has transitioned from young up-and-comers to the highest paid stars in the streaming television era. As preparation begins for Season 5 of the show, the cast’s salaries have skyrocketed — to be nearly 40 times greater than the beginning of the series.

From Small Paychecks to Huge Salaries

When the series debuted in 2016, each young actor was reportedly paid around $20,000–$30,000 per episode that included Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan). Older series regulars also took home a much less impressive salary at that stage, including Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper) with the show yet to establish its bona fides for success.

Season 5: Expected Salaries of the Main Cast

For Season 5, Netflix has confirmed no total salaries yet, but reports provide that Millie Bobby Brown is likely over $300,000/episode with the rumors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp will be paid between $250,000-$300,000/episode. 

Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke (Robin) will also fall within this range, Winona Ryder is speculated to be at $450,000 to $500,000+/episode and David Harbour will receive the same. 

Other supporting cast members, like Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery (Steve) will also get an increase and much better pay checks. 

All of this translates into a huge pay bump and the level of #Success the show has accomplished.

Why Did the Cast Get a 40x Salary Jump?

The reason for the increase can be attributed to several factors:

  • The show’s popularity across the globe.
  • The show broke viewing records on Netflix.
  • The cast members have a gigantic fanbase.
  • The characters are cultural icons.
  • There is heightened interest in seeing the final season.

As the cast became increasingly popular, they were able to leverage a group contract negotiation for Season 5.

Season 5: A Combined Mega-Budget Finale

Season 5 is anticipated to be the most expensive season to date, due to the large-scale production and partial salary for the main cast, and it signifies to the fans an epic and emotional conclusion as the original cast is being compensated at their highest level ever.

The salary details mentioned in this article are based on media reports and industry estimates. Official figures from Netflix or the cast have not been publicly confirmed.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: David Harbour earningsFinn Wolfhard salaryJoe Keery salaryMaya Hawke salaryMillie Bobby Brown salaryNetflix cast earningsSadie Sink incomeStranger Things actor salariesStranger Things cast payStranger Things pay hikeStranger Things Season 5 budgetStranger Things Season 5 salariesWinona Ryder salary

RELATED News

Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Honorary Oscar In 2025, But Did You Know How Many Times He Was Nominated Before And Didn’t Win?

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh’s Intense ‘Wrath of God’ Avatar Stuns Fans in Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film

Ariana Grande at Wicked Singapore Premiere: Man Who Tried to Attack Singer Sentenced After Pleading Guilty

Who Is Humane Sagar? Odisha Singer’s Life, Career, Hit Songs & Sudden Death at 36

Biba Singh Gears Up to Release “Besame Bollywood,” a Lively Blend of Latin Heat and Desi Glamour

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1
Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1
Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1
Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

QUICK LINKS