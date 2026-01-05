Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Dashavatar: Filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi film ‘Dashavatar’ has officially entered the Academy Awards contention list, marking a historic moment for regional cinema. The makers confirmed the development on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Oscars. Zee Studios announced the milestone on social media, calling Dashavatar the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the Oscars contention list.

First Marathi Film In Oscars Contention

The post described the film as a story “born of red soil, carried by tradition, now global,” highlighting its cultural roots and international recognition. Production house Ocean Film Company also hailed the achievement as a proud moment for Marathi cinema, crediting the team’s years of dedication and belief in the project.

Director Confirms Academy Selection

Director Subodh Khanolkar shared a screenshot of the confirmation email from the Academy, revealing that Dashavatar has been selected in the main open film category. He noted that the film is the only Marathi entry among over 150 films chosen from thousands worldwide and the first Marathi movie to be showcased in the Academy Screening Room.

Calling it a collective victory, Khanolkar said the recognition proves that Marathi storytelling can compete on a global stage.

Cast, Release And Oscars Timeline

Written and directed by Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead, with an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale and others. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company, and Ocean Art House Production, and released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

As per reports, Oscar nominations will be finalised between January 12 and 16, 2026, with the announcement scheduled for January 22, 2026. The awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

(Via Agency Inputs)

