LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump allu arjun Delhi News Bansal Wire Industries BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Dashavatar: Filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi film ‘Dashavatar’ has officially entered the Academy Awards contention list, marking a historic moment for regional cinema. The makers confirmed the development on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Oscars. Zee Studios announced the milestone on social media, calling Dashavatar the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the Oscars contention list.

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film 'Dashavatar' Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List (Picture Credits: Social Media)
Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film 'Dashavatar' Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 15:27:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Dashavatar: Filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi film ‘Dashavatar’ has officially entered the Academy Awards contention list, marking a historic moment for regional cinema. The makers confirmed the development on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Oscars. Zee Studios announced the milestone on social media, calling Dashavatar the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the Oscars contention list.

You Might Be Interested In

First Marathi Film In Oscars Contention

The post described the film as a story “born of red soil, carried by tradition, now global,” highlighting its cultural roots and international recognition. Production house Ocean Film Company also hailed the achievement as a proud moment for Marathi cinema, crediting the team’s years of dedication and belief in the project.

Director Confirms Academy Selection

Director Subodh Khanolkar shared a screenshot of the confirmation email from the Academy, revealing that Dashavatar has been selected in the main open film category. He noted that the film is the only Marathi entry among over 150 films chosen from thousands worldwide and the first Marathi movie to be showcased in the Academy Screening Room.

You Might Be Interested In

Calling it a collective victory, Khanolkar said the recognition proves that Marathi storytelling can compete on a global stage.

Cast, Release And Oscars Timeline

Written and directed by Khanolkar, Dashavatar stars Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead, with an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale and others. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company, and Ocean Art House Production, and released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

As per reports, Oscar nominations will be finalised between January 12 and 16, 2026, with the announcement scheduled for January 22, 2026. The awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Superstar Worship, Feeling Of ‘Our Own’: Why South India’s Fan Culture Is Bigger, Louder And More Intense Than Any Other Part Of The Country | Explained

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 2026 Oscar Listacademy-awardsDashavatarDashavatar filmMarathi cinemaOscar 2026 Contention ListOscars contentionSubodh Khanolkar

RELATED News

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Aaryamann Sethi’s Fiancee Yogita Bihani Gifts Rs 2.12 Lakh Martin & Co. Guitar On His Birthday | Watch Viral Video

Who Was Kannan Pattambi? Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 62, Leaving Film Industry In Mourning

Critics Choice Awards 2026: See Who Dominated The Night With Big Wins – Full Winner List Inside

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Lalu Prasad Yadav Facing Heat From Delhi High Court Over IRCTC Scam? All About The Case Also Involving Rabri Devi And Tejashwi Yadav With Full Timeline

Shreyas Iyer Included In Mumbai’s Squad; Will He Play The Next Fixture In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check All Details

Why Drinking Water Isn’t Enough: The Importance of Proper Hydration for Skin

India’s Equity Slump Breaks Three-Decade Asian Leadership Streak, Sees Worst Relative Performance in Asia Since 1995: Jefferies

Redmi Note 15 5G Launch: Check Expected Price, Design, Camera, And Specifications – All You Need To Know

2.6 Million Attacks Daily: Taiwan Warns Of Coordinated Chinese Cyber And Military Threat To Paralyse The Island

Somnath Temple’s Story Is Of Courage, Not Destruction: PM Modi Recalls 1026 Attack, Notes Nehru ‘Was Not Too Enthused’ With Its Restoration

Bihar STET Result 2025 Exam To Be Released Today: Here’s How To Check Direct Link, Passing Marks And Important Updates

WATCH: Muslim Woman Allegedly Threatened Over Hijab At Virar D-Mart In Mumbai, Viral Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

Delhi vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Feature in the January 6 Group D Clash?

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List
Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List
Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List
Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi Film ‘Dashavatar’ Makes It To The Oscar 2026 Contention List

QUICK LINKS