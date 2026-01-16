Sunjay Kapur Family Feud Intensifies: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Priya Sachdev’s Divorce Records Plea; Actor Calls Bid ‘Frivolous’

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea filed by Priya Kapur, seeking access to certified records of divorce-related proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court granted Kapoor two weeks to place her objections on record.

The matter was heard in chambers by a Bench led by Justice AS Chandurkar.

Karisma Kapoor opposes plea, calls it ‘frivolous’

During the in-chamber hearing, counsel appearing for Karisma Kapoor strongly opposed Priya Kapur’s application, describing it as “frivolous” and an attempt to dig out personal and confidential family court records.

Kapoor’s lawyers argued that divorce proceedings are inherently private and protected under law, and that granting access would violate confidentiality norms governing family court matters.

Why Priya Kapur wants divorce records

Appearing for Priya Kapur, senior advocate Maninder Singh told the court that access to the divorce records is necessary to place the complete factual background before courts adjudicating the ongoing succession and estate disputes.

Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, has claimed that clarity on the 2016 divorce settlement between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur is essential to determine whether issues now raised by Karisma’s children were already resolved during Sunjay’s lifetime.

Fresh application filed in Supreme Court

In November 2025, Priya Kapur moved a fresh application before the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of all pleadings, documents, consent terms and orders related to Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016.

That petition was filed by Sunjay Kapur seeking transfer of divorce proceedings from a Mumbai family court to Delhi. The case was later disposed of on April 8, 2016, after the Supreme Court recorded detailed consent terms following an amicable settlement.

Court clarifies no formal notice issued

While the Supreme Court has directed Karisma Kapoor to file her objections within two weeks, it clarified that no formal notice has been issued in the matter at this stage.

Kapoor’s lawyers, Ravi Sharma and Apoorv Shukla, also pointed out that the consent terms and divorce decree had already been filed by Priya Kapur in related proceedings before the Delhi High Court, questioning the maintainability of the fresh plea.

Estate dispute fuels family feud

The plea comes amid a bitter legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s vast estate, reportedly valued at ₹30,000 crore.

Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have moved the Delhi High Court alleging that the will produced by Priya Kapur is forged and fabricated, and aimed at excluding them from their late father’s estate. Priya Kapur has denied the allegations.

In December, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the civil suit and reserved orders on an interim injunction plea.

Background of the Kapur family dispute

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025, in England while playing a polo match. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the couple share two children. He married Priya Kapur in 2017, and they have a son, Azarias.

With multiple legal proceedings underway across courts, the Supreme Court’s decision on access to divorce records is likely to have significant implications for the ongoing succession battle, as the Kapur family feud continues to intensify.

