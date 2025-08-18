LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud

Sunjay Kapur's family is still stuck in the Rs 30,000 crore Kapur family fortune feud. Meanwhile, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur happens to comment on Karisma Kapoor,. Here's what she said!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 18, 2025 13:42:00 IST

Karisma Kapoor, the Bollywood diva and ex-wife of late Sunjay Kapur is currently navigating through the crisis of Kapur family’s Rs 30,000 crore feud. While this whole hullabaloo takes place, Sunjay Kapoor’s sister has been quite appreciative of Karisma’s commitment as a mother and her dedication to keeping her children away from all this mess. 

Karisma Kapoor, A Protective Parent 

Mandhira Kapur, sister of  Sunjay Kapur recently stated, “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know..I commend her in that.” and mentioned her trying to shield her children, Samaira and Kiaan, from this family’s extravagant dispute.

Karisma is trying to provide her children with a sense of stability despite her high-profile career and the stressed Kapur family wealth conflict, which is supposed to be pressurising for her. Sources state from within the actor’s circle that she is trying to keep her children away from the media glare for their emotional well-being. It shows Karisma’s excellent parenting and strengh to support her children during this painful time. 

The Rs. 30,000 Crore Fortune Feud

The massive Kapur family fortune estimated at Rs 30,000 crores, with businesses linked to inherited assets is in hot water. While the precise details remain shrouded in mystery, the dispute has sparked a bitter quarrel amongst relatives over asset control and division. The drama and public gossip have intensified as a result. 

Mandhira shared, “At the end of the day, we are children, no matter how old we are. I think the respect factor needs to stay. I don’t think this is what mom’s intention or my sister and my intention is. We just want to have peace of mind. We want to carry on my father’s dreams and we want to respect my brother, because I think it comes down to that.”

While Karisma is accused of fighting for her children’s future stake in what is now being described as a complex chess game, the details of the feud are befuddling. As the wealth and family activity come into the limelight, she is balancing her family life. 

Also Read: When Saif Ali Khan Revealed The Truth Behind Missing Out On Devdas Role: I Didn’t Turn Him Down

