Syamkanu Mahanta banned from holding events in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has prohibited Syamkanu Mahanta from holding functions or festivals within Assam.

Taking to X, he informed, “The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam.”

He further said that the government will not extend financial support in any form to events linked with Mahanta.

“Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly,” he said in the post.

CM Sarma also said, “The State Government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner.”

Shyamkanu Mahanta is the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg was also invited.

Mahanta took Zubeen Garg to Singapore for the event, where the 52-year-old icon of Assam died on September 19 after a drowning incident.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta at different police stations across the state, and the Assam Government has directed the CID to investigate all the FIRs.

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, with many visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist fondly known as ‘Goldie’ among close friends and family. The final rites were performed by Garg’s sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears, bidding farewell. A gun salute was accorded to the late artist as part of the state honours.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes and wrote in a post on his social media, “The last time that I got to see #BelovedZubeen. From now on, he will live in Assam’s soul, mind and heart…”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid his last respects to Garg at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer’s family members.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages. Garg was a multi-instrumentalist and played 12 instruments, including anandalahari, dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla, and various percussion instruments. (ANI)

