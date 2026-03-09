Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya entertainment news Anurag Dobhal Black Market LPG ayatollah khamenei Akanksha Singh UPSC Rank 301 anand-mahindra Ganesh Kumar Iran US War AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury died at the age of 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Tamal Roy Choudhury Passes Away At 80 (Image: bookmyshow)
Tamal Roy Choudhury Passes Away At 80 (Image: bookmyshow)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 9, 2026 21:36:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury has passed away at the age of 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep, according to reports. The actor is said to have died peacefully during the night. His death has left the Bengali film and television industry in deep mourning. The sudden news also shocked fans and colleagues who had followed his long journey in regional cinema and television.

Family sources said that the veteran actor went to sleep as he normally did but never woke up. Doctors later confirmed that he died of a heart attack while he was asleep. The news of his passing spread quickly on Monday. Soon after, tributes started pouring in from people in the Bengali entertainment industry as well as fans on social media.

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Long Career In Bengali Films And Television

Tamal Roy Choudhury had been a respected and familiar face in Bengali films and television for many years. He worked on many different projects over a long period of time. He became known for playing strong supporting roles. Tamal Roy Choudhury’s acting style was simple and natural. His calm screen presence made him a well-known and loved figure among people.

You Might Be Interested In

During his long career, he worked with several well-known actors and filmmakers in the Bengali entertainment industry. He was also part of some popular films. One of them was Amazon Obhijaan, the 2017 adventure film that became very popular with Bengali audiences. He also appeared in Mountain of the Moon, another well-known adventure film.

Tamal Roy Choudhury Remembered As Humble And Dedicated

People remember him as a calm and disciplined actor. They said Tamal Roy Choudhury stayed dedicated to his work even in the later years of his life. Many from the industry described him as someone who had decades of experience but was still humble and easy to talk to on set.

Fans also shared many messages online remembering his performances. Many said they were sad to hear about his passing. For people who grew up watching Bengali films and television, Tamal Roy Choudhury was a familiar face whose work reached several generations of viewers.

Also Read: When Is Shakira’s Third Concert in India Tour: Check Date, City, Venue, How to Purchase Ticket, Price- Details Inside    

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 8:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newshome-hero-pos-15latest newstamal roy choudhury

RELATED News

Who Is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s Father? YouTuber And His Wife Ritika Chauhan Get Publicly Disowned Amid Family Rift

‘This Has Never Happened With Me…’ Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down As Singer Faces Bad Throat Mid-Concert In Lucknow, Apologises To Fans

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 YouTube Premiere: Is This The Final Episode Of The Viral Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Pakistani Drama? Here’s When It Streams In India

New Movies Releasing On OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026): Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 & More

‘It Just Makes Stupidity Louder’: Trisha Slams Parthiban After ‘Sit At Home’ Remark Faces Backlash, Actor Apologizes

LATEST NEWS

Iran Accuses US-Israel Of ‘Partitioning Our Country’, ‘Take Illegal Possession Of Our Oil Riches’ Amid Raging Middle-East Conflict

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma ‘Meri Missus’ After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

India Raises LPG Booking Gap To 25 Days Amid Hoarding Fears And Middle East War Tensions, Black Market Rates Touch Rs.1500

Middle-East War: US Tomahawk Missile Hits IRGC Base Next To School Killing 160 People After Trump Blamed Tehran For The Strike, Horrific Visuals Surface – Watch

Watch: Sanju Samson Receives Rousing Reception In Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Starring In Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

How Iran Allegedly Tried To Kill Donald Trump, The 7-Day Deadline And How Two Assassination Plots Collapsed During 2024 Campaign

Women leaders across India’s construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

Durandhar 2 Advance Booking Continues: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 2.06 Lakh Tickets In 2 Days, Premium Tickets Pricing Upto Rs 3100

Akansha Singh vs Akansha Singh: UPSC Clarifies Ex Ranveer Sena Chief’s Granddaughter Is Not 301 Rank Holder, Real Achiever Is…

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In
Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In
Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In
Tamal Roy Choudhury’s Death Cause Revealed? Bengali Veteran Actor Dies At 80, Tributes Pour In

QUICK LINKS