Home > Entertainment > 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' OTT Release Today: Here's When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Crime Thriller Series

‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ OTT Release Today: Here’s When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series

Taskaree: 'Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web', an upcoming Indian crime thriller headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is set to make its OTT debut this week. The series blends procedural drama with high-intensity action, offering a deep dive into the world of customs enforcement and international smuggling networks.

Taskaree OTT Release Today: Here's When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series (Picture Credits: IMDb)
Taskaree OTT Release Today: Here's When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series (Picture Credits: IMDb)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 14, 2026 03:28:34 IST

‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ OTT Release Today: Here’s When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series

Taskaree: ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’, an upcoming Indian crime thriller headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is set to make its OTT debut this week. The series blends procedural drama with high-intensity action, offering a deep dive into the world of customs enforcement and international smuggling networks.

For viewers looking for its release details and streaming platform, here’s everything you need to know.

When And Where To Watch ‘Taskaree’

The crime thriller series will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 14, 2026. It is among the major Hindi-language OTT releases scheduled for the week.

Plot: A High-Stakes Battle Against Smuggling

The story follows Superintendent Arjun Meena (played by Emraan Hashmi), a disciplined and sharp customs officer stationed at Mumbai International Airport. He leads a specialised task force tasked with dismantling a sprawling global smuggling operation.

The narrative explores the hidden routes of contraband trafficking—ranging from luxury goods to illegal merchandise—and the constant game of strategy between law enforcement agencies and organised crime syndicates. The series promises a gritty portrayal of airport security challenges and the complexities of tracking cross-border crime.

Cast, Creators And Production Details

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the series features an ensemble cast including Sharad Kelkar as crime lord Bada Chaudhary, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anuja Sathe, Freddy Daruwala, Jameel Khan, Jameel Khan, Hemant Kher, and Veerendra Saxena.

Taskaree is created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Pandey along with Raghav M. Jairath and B.A. Fida. The series is produced by Friday Storytellers for Netflix.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 3:28 AM IST
Tags: Emraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi crime thrillerNetflix series 2026Taskaree Netflix premiereTaskaree OTT releaseTaskaree release date

‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ OTT Release Today: Here’s When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Series

