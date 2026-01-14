LIVE TV
Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups' Lands In Legal Trouble After Activist Moves CBFC Over 'Obscene, Sexually Explicit And Offensive Scenes'

Actor Yash’s upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has landed in a legal controversy shortly after the release of its first teaser. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to what he described as obscene and sexually explicit content in the promotional video.

Actor Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ has landed in a legal controversy shortly after the release of its first teaser. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to what he described as obscene and sexually explicit content in the promotional video.

The complaint, addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, alleges that the teaser includes scenes that are vulgar and morally offensive, and therefore unfit for unrestricted public viewing.

Complaint Cites Risk To Minors, Seeks Regulatory Action

In his representation, Kallahalli argued that the teaser is being widely circulated across social media platforms without adequate age restrictions, potentially exposing minors to content he claims is legally impermissible and socially harmful.

He further contended that while freedom of speech and expression is constitutionally protected, it does not extend to obscenity or sexually explicit material. The complaint references Supreme Court rulings to support the claim that such content falls outside constitutional safeguards.

Citing provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Certification of Films Rules, and CBFC guidelines, the activist urged the board to ensure that all promotional material adheres to standards of decency, morality, and social responsibility. He has sought a review of the teaser, removal of the disputed scenes, and regulatory action against the film’s director, producers, and other responsible parties.

Makers Yet To Respond; Film Slated For 2026 Release

The makers of Toxic have not issued a response to the complaint so far. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, the film features Yash in the lead role, with an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 1:46 AM IST
