Tejano Accordion Master Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86, Leaves A Legacy Of Sound And Style

The musical world is mourning today as Grammy-winning Tejano accordionist Flaco Jimenez passed away at 86. Jimenez was born into a musical family of associated pioneers of conjunto music and is an ambassador of the Tex-Mex sound throughout the international community. His death, confirmed by the family, indicates a lost era for a musician whose accordion playing had integrated with his sharp sense of style.

In seven decades of striving, Jimenez not only mastered his art, but also opened doors, recording singers from multiple styles of music, and winning a major audience for conjunto music. His impact defies the metrics, as the mark his legacy is always sensed from the innumerable albums and performances that secured his position as a musical icon.

A Life of Musical Union and Awards

Flaco Jimenez’s career life was a testament to his flexibility and willingness to innovate. Though rooted in the family heritage of conjunto music, he was a trailblazer who was not afraid to push the boundaries. This led to his most renowned work with others and a string of awards that highlighted his genius. He famously joined forces with the Tex-Mex supergroup Texas Tornados with Doug Sahm, Freddy Fender, and Augie Meyers, winning a Grammy for their debut album.

His session playing was as influential as one would find on such albums as those from musical superstars the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Ry Cooder. These collaborations brought his remarkable accordion sound to a global platform, traversing the musical horizons of Tejano away from their indigenous origins. He won six Grammys-including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, which is conferred for significant and lasting contributions to American music.

Wealth Sources from a Legendary Career

Flaco Jimenez’s wealth came as a result of his career as a multi-cap musician. His primary source of revenue was his high-volume work as a solo performer, supergroup member with acts like the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven, and session man for busy recorders with some of the biggest acts in the music industry. He was also a top-grossing touring musician, filling schedules at festivals and clubs throughout the globe.

Other than his music enterprise, Jimenez also earned revenue from diverse other activities such as being a Texas State Musician and marketing his signature brand of accordions under an agreement with the Hohner firm. His music also ended up in soundtracks of very successful films, which made money. Although exact figures on his net worth are not available to the public, an extended career with many high-profile productions assures a considerable financial legacy appropriate to that of a music legend.

Also Read: What Happened to Hulk Hogan? WWE Icon Dies at 71