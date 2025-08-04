Telugu Film And Web Series Shoots Halted As Workers Strike For 30% Pay Hike, Producers Call Demand Unreasonable

The Telugu web series and film industry has come to a standstill as thousands of workers have gone on an indefinite strike. The extreme step was taken by the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation (FIEF) after extended talks with producers did not lead to an agreement on a wage increase. The 24 categories of workers forming the Federation have asked for a 30% hike in wages at once, which they claim has been neglected for three years despite the recent success of the industry.

This abrupt and mass withdrawal from work is impacting projects ranging from large-budget blockbusters to low-budget web series, incurring huge pressure on production houses and posing a huge chance of financial loss.

The Wage Dispute: Employees’ Demands and Producers’ Stand

Their demands, according to the FIEF, are poles apart, and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is far behind in the offers. The workers’ federation demands a hike of 30% in wages, citing rising costs of living against their stagnant salaries. They have stated that their members will only resume work on projects where producers issue a formal, written assurance of the new salary structure.

Retaliation has come in the form of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce releasing a press note denouncing the strike, saying that they are already paying employees higher than the legal minimum wage and that the 30% increase is “unilateral” and not feasible. They have counseled producers against entering into separate agreements with the unions, calling upon them to hold out for an industry-wide solution.

A Crisis Looming and the Way Ahead

The effects of the strike are already being experienced throughout the industry, with production on a number of high-profile films and web shows halted or delayed. Productions are hardest hit for those on tight timelines or those with major releases scheduled in the next few months. With both parties sticking to their guns, negotiations are on to arrive at an amicable solution.

The expectation is that a settlement is achieved rapidly to avoid an extended breakdown that might have a long-term and expensive impact on one of India’s most productive film industries.

