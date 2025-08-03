Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’

The much-anticipated Rajinikanth action drama is slated for a grand release on August 14. Advance pre-sales in the US are moving at an impressive pace, with North American collections expected to cross the $1 million milestone well before the premiere—there are still 11 days left until it hits theatres.

Anirudh confesses to using ChatGPT for Coolie

Back in India, the promotional campaign has officially kicked off, with the trailer launch taking place on August 2. The audio launch event also drew attention, as Anirudh showcased the soundtrack’s latest tunes.

At the audio launch, Anirudh spoke about the challenges composers face with writer’s block and the creative strategies he uses to overcome them.

Anirudh uses Chatgpt 🤓 ‘I need two more lines, give some ideas’ pic.twitter.com/G8KXWsN85Y — Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) August 2, 2025

He shared an instance where he was stuck on two lines while composing for Coolie and sought out new ways to move forward with the project. Ultimately, these creative methods helped him break through and complete the track.

“Everyone faces writer’s block. It’s completely normal to use AI to get past it. It saves time and keeps the flow going,” said Anirudh.

The use of such approaches in music production stirred up quite a bit of conversation online. Some listeners questioned the impact on originality and creativity, while others felt it was just another tool in a musician’s arsenal. Despite the debates, tracks like Powerhouse and Monica have found success among fans, though some felt the trailer’s background score could have been stronger.

Anirudh, reportedly the highest-paid musician in India—surpassing even AR Rahman—is said to charge between ₹10-15 crore per album.

About Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, brings together a star-studded cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Aamir Khan joins in a special role as ‘Dahaa’. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. The film is scheduled to release on August 14 and is expected to face off at the box office against War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR.

Coolie received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, marking the first time director Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken an adult rating for his work—his previous films Vikram and Leo were both rated U/A.

