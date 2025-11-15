LIVE TV
'Tere Ishk Mein' Trailer Out: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Bring a Powerful Love Story Back to the Big Screen

The Tere Ishk Mein trailer showcases Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in an intense, emotional love story directed by Aanand L Rai, blending passion, conflict, and drama.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 14:38:35 IST

The momentum builds today as the trailer for Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has been released, and fans are excited. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this film will be another deep love story that is filled with emotion, conflict, and most importantly performance. The trailer teases an interesting love story with heart and heartbreak.

An Emotional Love Story in Conflict 

The film tells a deep emotional love story. Dhanush portrays the role of a love-struck picture of sorrow whose life and circumstances are changed from being in love. Kriti Sanon shows strong conditioning by looking strong. Their chemistry appears to be natural, and the trailer showcases an interesting dynamic.

Dhanush & Aanand L Rai Have Given Us Another Project Together

Tere Ishk Mein is eenmther collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after hits like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. This director-actor duo is known for excellent emotional storytelling and the trailer appears to indicate we will get another solid romantic film from tem.

Kriti Sanon in a Powerful Role

Kriti Sanon does well to shine through a role which appears to be layered and intense. Her character is at the center of the story and impacts Dhanush’s emotional journey. The trailer gives the indications that the film will show her in a different light altogether.

Promising Music and Visuals

The music and background score in the trailer traces an emotional and dramatic tone. Overall, the visuals, narration, and dialogues give the overall impression that the film will be an entertaining cinematic experience.

Having gained a significant response with the trailer, Tere Ishk Mein’s potential is certainly one of the talked about romantic dramas this coming year.

This article is based on publicly available information and the official trailer release. Plot details are subject to change as the film approaches its theatrical release.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Tags: Aanand L RaiBollywood romancedhanushemotional dramahindi cinemakriti sanonlove story filmnew trailerTere Ishk Mein trailerupcoming movie

QUICK LINKS