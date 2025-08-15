LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thalaivar's Timeless Journey: PM Modi Congratulates Rajinikanth On 50 Glorious Years

Thalaivar’s Timeless Journey: PM Modi Congratulates Rajinikanth On 50 Glorious Years

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema, praising his legendary journey from bus conductor to global superstar. With over 170 films across languages, Rajinikanth remains an enduring icon and cultural phenomenon in Indian cinema.

PM Modi salutes Rajinikanth’s 50 years of cinematic excellence.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 22:54:24 IST

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the iconic cinema star Rajinikanth whole-heartedly on the achievement of 50 years of glorious films. On X in one of his tweets, the Prime Minister praised the superstar citing the legendary nature of his path. This is one of the major milestones as Rajinikanth has cut across regions to emerge a global phenomenon. 

His embracing character and innovative technique have made an irreplaceable impression on Indian films among people of different generations. The message of well-wishes by Modi signifies the respect and the admiration enjoyed by the actor by people as well as political leaders.



Cinematic Milestones & Cultural Impact

His superstar status was rapid because he has been exposed to a succession of roles, villain and leading man. His trademarks, or his signature mannerisms, such as the well-known cigarette flick and his charisma of the screen presence rendered him his own brand and gave him a cult of his own. Rajinikanth has performed in over 170 movies that witnessed a career span of over five decades and over five languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi movies.

His successes in the cinematic sphere have made him receive the most visible awards and honours i.e. Padma Bhushan (2000), Padma Vibhushan (2016) and Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2019).This has been honored with the fact that his contribution to the movie industry should not be forgotten, and he is to be regarded and assessed as a national treasure.

A Legendary Career: The Superstar’s Enduring Appeal

His popularity has remained the same over time because of his ability to touch the masses. His acting as a superhero on screen and his affability off screen are some of the most defined parameters that glorify him. Although his persona is bigger than life, he is down to earth and thus gained the love of millions of fans who adore him by giving him the nickname: Thalaiva (Leader).

It is a symbol of perseverance and merit to have worked his way up with an initial job as a bus conductor to win one of the most applauded actor statuses in the world, and the congratulatory message by PM Modi can only be a salute to the career that has defined pop culture and motivated millions of people.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Coolie Smashes Rs 150 Crore On Day One, Calls Fans 'Gods'

