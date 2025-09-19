Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 14:15:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): A major security breach took place at the Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay’s residence in Chennai on Friday.

According to the Neelankarai Police officials, a man identified as Arun, age 24 years, allegedly trespassed into the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor Thalapathy Vijay, located on the outskirts of Chennai. It was followed by a thorough inspection of the actor’s residence by a bomb disposal squad.

According to Police officials, the alleged intruder climbed a tree and entered Vijay’s terrace two nights ago. TVK leader Vijay discovered the young man when he went on his terrace.

Immediately, Vijay escorted the alleged intruder downstairs and informed the Neelankarai police.

The police arrived at the scene, arrested the young man, and took him to the station. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Arun, son of Raja from Madurantakam, appeared to be mentally disturbed.

Following this, the alleged intruder was admitted to the Government Hospital at Kilpauk for treatment.

Vijay’s house has ‘Y’ category security. Despite this, questions are being raised as to how the alleged intruder managed to enter the premises unnoticed and reach the terrace.

Neelankarai police and security officials are currently investigating the security breach at Thalapathy Vijay’s house. More details regarding the case are awaited.

Thalapathy Vijay is a well-known actor who founded his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024. The actor is set to focus his attention on politics full-time after his upcoming film ‘Jana Nayagan’ in 2026.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K. Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions. It is set to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolved around a RAW agent’s mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay’s character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chennaientertainmentneelankarai-policesecurity-breachtamilaga-vettri-kazhagamthalapathy-vijay

RELATED News

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream The Blockbuster Hit In The Mahavatar Series
"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Star Who Charges Rs 21.75 Crore For 5-Minute Cameo, Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Awkward Moment Between Akash Ambani And Radhika Merchant Gets Caught On Camera As Wife Shloka Looks On
Brett James Dead: Grammy-Winning Country Songwriter Among 3 Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash

LATEST NEWS

Sammy confident about West Indies' potential to scalp 20 wickets in India tour
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits
"Things will improve sooner rather than later": NJ Guv Philip Murphy on India-US ties
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence board Martin Scorsese's directorial 'What Happens at Night'
Lenovo GOAST 4.0 Decodes Trillions of Cells, Accelerating Genome Analysis to 24 Minutes
ICC to take action against PCB for breaching regulations: Source
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning

QUICK LINKS