Thank You For Making Me Aware: Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Backlash Over Taking Toddler Son On Boat Without A Vest

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 46, posted a photo on Instagram last Friday of her 21-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, on a boat—no life vest in sight. Yes, people noticed. The internet did what it does best and called her out for the safety slip.

The next day, after the wave of criticism, Kourtney responded on her Stories. She shared a screenshot of a child’s life vest and wrote, “Update: bought a life vest that fits!”

Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash

She added, “Good looking out. Honestly didn’t think about some of the dangers. Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest.”

Turns out, she was in Idaho, where kids under 14 are legally required to wear life vests on the water.

How did the Internet react?

Fans and followers didn’t hold back. Comments ranged from, “Great photo except for the fact the child has no life jacket on,” to, “You can make those kinds of decisions for yourself. But don’t make a decision like that for your child. PLEASE.” Reddit users chimed in, too, calling it “dangerous neglect” and pointing out that the life vest looked like it was sitting right there, unused.

Another Instagram comment summed it up: “C’mon Kourt. You both should be wearing life jackets … everyone on that boat should be.”

Later, Kourtney reposted the picture with Rocky on her Stories, this time highlighting World Breastfeeding Week and calling the moment with her son a blessing.

Kourtney and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky in November 2023. She’s also mom to Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

ALSO READ: Jackie Chan Calls Out Hollywood For Being Money-Minded: They Just Wanted Me To Punch And Kick