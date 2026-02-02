LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Drops: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt Strut Back In Style Again

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Drops: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt Strut Back In Style Again

20th Century Studios drops the first teaser of The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The sequel teases power shifts, sharp wit and Miranda Priestly’s battle in a changing media world.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Sparks Fashion Frenzy as Iconic Cast Returns
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser Sparks Fashion Frenzy as Iconic Cast Returns

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 11:14:40 IST

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Drops: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt Strut Back In Style Again

The fashion world is now about to experience its first major event because 20th Century Studios has released the initial teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which fans have been waiting to see.

The 30-second preview shows that Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci have returned to their roles after many years because the characters still speak with their signature sharpness.

The February 1st footage release has created a social media frenzy because the “cerulean” power of Miranda Priestly continues to shape current cultural trends.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway’s Evolved Dynamic

The trailer for the movie shows its most popular scene, which features a crucial meeting between Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway. Blunt returns to her role as Emily Charlton, who always appears to be anxious but maintains perfect style.

Blunt uses her recognizable performance style to make a direct verbal attack against Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs. Emily observes Andy’s new professional strength and tells her, “You have become more self-assured, yet you have kept your original eyebrows.”

“The power dynamics between Emily and her former assistant have changed because she has grown into a powerful executive position at a luxury brand.” The sequel will show how Andy’s journalistic development works with Emily’s business growth to produce their “frenemy” relationship, which creates the same comedic tension that existed in the original 2006 film.

Meryl Streep and the Modern Media Landscape

The storm reaches its peak because Meryl Streep returns to her role as the iconic character Miranda Priestly. The sequel follows its story through Priestly’s journey to experience the actual challenges that accompany the decreasing print media business.

In contrast to her role from the first movie, Miranda now needs to reach a decision point because she must negotiate with Emily Charlton, her former assistant, who possesses the advertising budget that Miranda needs to sustain her magazine business.

The film connects its Streep character’s battle for relevance to present-day actual events because Streep faces challenges that match her initial success at becoming famous.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 11:14 AM IST
QUICK LINKS