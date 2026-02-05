The Raja Saab OTT Release Date Confirmed: ‘Darling’ Prabhas Starrer Fantasy Horror-Comedy To Stream Online With Extended Cut On…

Fans own Darling Prabhas’s latest Telugu release, The Raja Saab, is all set for its OTT debut, bringing its theatrical journey to a swift close. After releasing in cinemas earlier this year amid heavy buzz and mixed reactions, the fantasy horror-comedy will now stream digitally, giving fans a chance to watch the film with additional footage not included in theatres.

When and Where to Watch The Raja Saab Online

JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights to The Raja Saab and will begin streaming the film from February 6, 2026. Ahead of the premiere, the platform promoted the release heavily on X (formerly Twitter), creating excitement among fans.

The OTT version will feature an extended cut, including scenes omitted from the theatrical release due to last-minute technical issues. JioHotstar stated that the extra sequences were added to provide viewers with a more complete experience of the film.

OTT Response: High Anticipation Despite Box Office Struggles

Even though The Raja Saab underperformed at the box office, the OTT announcement generated significant attention. JioHotstar revealed that the film caused a historic surge in platform traffic, with many users clicking the “Remind Me” option ahead of the release. The platform also upgraded its servers to ensure smooth streaming during the premiere.

The Raja Saab Theatrical Performance

The Raja Saab premiered in theatres on January 9, 2026, as a Sankranthi release. Despite a strong opening, the film struggled to maintain momentum due to mixed reviews and negative word-of-mouth. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹205 crore worldwide, falling short of commercial expectations considering its high production cost.

Key Highlights of the Extended OTT Version

The OTT release will feature a four-minute sequence showing Prabhas in an older look, which was previously excluded from theatres due to server-related issues. This addition offers fans a slightly expanded version of the story.

The film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi. It stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as female leads, with Malavika making her Telugu debut. Nidhhi plays Bessy, a devout nun and the protagonist’s love interest. Veteran actors Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and Brahmanandam also appear in key roles.

Social Media Reaction and Trolling

Despite the excitement, fans on X and Reddit trolled the extended cut announcement. One Redditor joked, “Maruthi Snyder?” referencing Zack Snyder’s long Justice League cut, while others sarcastically called it “Extended torture.”

X users shared similar sentiments, with comments like, “Idho peddha Lord of the Rings, daaniki malla extended cut” (As if this is Lord of the Rings for us to watch extended cut) and complaints about ads affecting the viewing experience.

The Raja Saab OTT release gives fans a chance to revisit Prabhas’s fantasy horror-comedy with additional footage, making it a must-watch on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026.

Despite mixed reactions during its theatrical run, the extended cut aims to offer a more complete cinematic experience for digital audiences.

