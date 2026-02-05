Parasakthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela’s Tamil Political Action Drama? Check Premiere Date Here

Parasakthi OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan’s political action drama Parasakthi has been a hot topic in Tamil cinema this year. The movie hit theatres on January 10 and, honestly, critics couldn’t agree on it. Some liked it, others didn’t, but people kept talking about it anyway.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi OTT Details Out

Now, not even a month since its big-screen debut, Parasakthi is heading to streaming. You’ll be able to catch it on ZEE5 starting February 7, 2026. If you missed it in theatres, here’s your second chance to dive into a story that’s all about Tamil Nadu’s sociopolitical past.

Parasakthi Box-Office Report

Let’s talk numbers for a second. As Parasakthi gets ready for its OTT release, ticket sales have slowed down. According to Sacnilk, it made Rs 2 lakh on Day 26, which is exactly what it did on Days 24 and 25. Day 23 was a bit better with Rs 6 lakh.

Early on, the buzz around Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with Sudha Kongara really helped at the box office, but the momentum dipped as weeks went by. So far, the film has raked in Rs 52.4 crore net in India and Rs 84.84 crore worldwide. India’s gross sits at Rs 61.99 crore, with overseas earnings of Rs 22.85 crore.

About Parasakthi

Parasakthi is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran for Dawn Pictures and directed by National Award-winner Sudha Kongara. The film zeroes in on the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition campaign, showing how the movement changed lives, beliefs, and identities.

At its heart, the story follows two brothers pulled into the resistance, exploring themes of self-respect and language. Sivakarthikeyan plays Chezhiyan, while Sreeleela takes on the role of Ratnamala, a character known for her quiet empathy.

Director Sudha Kongara said she wanted to tell a story about dignity, language, and the power of people coming together. For her, Parasakthi isn’t just about politics, it’s about how ordinary people’s lives get turned upside down when their identity is put on the line.

She’s glad the film is hitting ZEE5, so audiences everywhere can connect with its themes.

Sivakarthikeyan called Chezhiyan one of his toughest roles. He said the character stands for conviction, courage, and the guts to fight for what matters. Taking on the role pushed him both as an actor and a person, and he’s excited for viewers to now see that journey on ZEE5.

Sreeleela felt the same way. She described Ratnamala as someone who leads with quiet strength. Being part of a story with so much history and meaning was a big deal for her, and she thanked Sudha Kongara and the team for trusting her with the role.

