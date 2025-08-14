LIVE TV
The Story Behind Shilpa Shirodkar's Recent Bus Accident! Read All About It

The Story Behind Shilpa Shirodkar’s Recent Bus Accident! Read All About It

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar’s car was hit by a Cityflo bus in Mumbai. While thankfully no one was hurt, she criticized the bus company for denying responsibility and praised Mumbai Police for their swift help. Shilpa filed a complaint, urging greater safety and accountability on city roads.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 14, 2025 13:42:31 IST

Shilpa Shirodkar had a deeply unsettling day after a Cityflo bus rammed into her car on a busy Mumbai road. Still processing the shock, she shared details of the incident on Instagram, posting a photo of her damaged car with a blunt message on her story “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today… How ruthless are these guys?”

Shilpa Shirodkar's car was hit by a bus on Wednesday

Shilpa Shirodkar's car was hit by a bus on Wednesday

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Cityflo Bus in Mumbai; Actress Slams Company for Shifting Blame

The car crash wasn’t the only thing that actually upsetted her. According to Shilpa, the company representatives refused to take any responsibility. Instead, they pinned all the blame on the driver, offering no real apology or support. “How much can a driver be earning?” she asked, pointing out how unfair it was to let him take the fall for a bigger issue.

No one was injured, thankfully!  Shilpa and all the people from her staff with her stepped out safely, walked away unharmed. But the basic thought of anything could’ve happened held all the weight. It could have  turned out to be much worse. 

Shilpa Shirodkar Praises Mumbai Police Amid Cityflo Bus Incident

Regardless of everything happening with her at that moment, she made sure to thank the Mumbai Police for stepping in quickly and helping her file a complaint. Their professionalism, she said, stood out in a situation where others failed to show basic responsibility.

Shilpa isn’t one to cause a scene  but this time, she felt it was important to speak up. Not just for herself, but to highlight how easily things can go wrong when people stop caring about safety and accountability.

It was a close call. And it’s clear she’s not just moving on quietly. The complaint to be honest is fair enough. She is not demanding or asking for something without any reason. She was in a situation many people have been in and have not gotten any justice, maybe a public figure can help all rectify and teach the people on what to do and what not to do in such situations.

