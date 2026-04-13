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Home > Entertainment News > ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: The movie has taken a massive leap at the global box office, earning an impressive $628.8 million worldwide, emerging as the biggest Hollywood opening of 2026 despite mixed reviews.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Collection.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office Collection.

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 13, 2026 16:13:52 IST

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has turned into a massive global box office success, crossing an impressive $628.8 million worldwide within its opening phase. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film has managed to pull huge crowds, especially families and younger audiences, making it the biggest Hollywood opening of 2026 so far.

Released strategically during the holiday window, the film benefited from strong footfall across both domestic and international markets. Its wide appeal, nostalgia factor, and strong fan base helped it dominate theatres globally, even as reviews remained divided.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection

Backed by Universal Pictures, the sequel witnessed an exceptional theatrical run right from its mid week release. The film opened strongly and continued its momentum through the weekend, eventually pushing its global total to $628.8 million.

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Out of this, a significant chunk came from international markets, where the film performed consistently well. Earlier reports showed earnings of $182.4 million from 80 overseas markets, and the numbers have only grown since then. Mexico remained one of the top-performing regions, followed by the U.K. and Ireland.

In India, the film saw a modest but steady response. As per Sacnilk, the movie earned around ₹3.73 crore on its opening, with total collections reaching approximately ₹4.45 crore.

About ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features popular voice actors like Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day, the film was released across 4,252 theatres in the US and Canada, including IMAX and premium large format screens.

The movie alone generated around $15 million from IMAX screenings, highlighting its strong premium format demand. Made on an estimated budget of $110 million (excluding marketing), the film has already emerged as a major commercial success.

While the film holds around a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audience reception has been noticeably more positive. According to PostTrak data, families and younger viewers have responded well to the film’s humor, visuals, and familiar characters.

The film is now gearing up for its Japan release later this month, which is expected to further boost its already impressive global total.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It? 

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

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