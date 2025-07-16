LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > Bollywood > Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

Sidharth Malhotra lost his cool at paparazzi who crowded around Kiara Advani’s car. The actor sternly asked photographers to step back and maintain decorum, ensuring the safety of his wife.

Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 02:07:33 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl on July 15. The couple embraced parenthood as Kiara delivered the baby through a normal delivery at a Mumbai Reliance hospital.

Here’s a throwback video when Sidharth Malhotra got angry on paps in Mumbai.  In a video widely circulated on social media, Kiara, who was expecting their first child, sat inside the vehicle while several photographers surrounded it for pictures. Sidharth quickly intervened, asking the crowd to “get back” and “behave.”

The actor appeared visibly upset and ensured his wife’s safety before walking away. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, have consistently requested privacy during Kiara’s pregnancy, which they officially announced earlier this year on Instagram.

Kiara Advani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared their pregnancy news with fans in February through a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple posted an image of themselves holding a pair of baby socks. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives👼 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻 (sic).”

Since their wedding in Rajasthan in 2023, the duo have continued to share glimpses of their personal life with fans. This latest phase marks an exciting milestone for both actors, as they prepare to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Sidharth Malhotra Emphasizes Discipline in Parenting Approach

In an earlier interview with content creator and rapper Lilly Singh, Sidharth Malhotra shared insights into his views on parenting. When asked how he would approach raising a child in today’s world, the actor said, “Definitely get your boys in check growing up, and that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come, be it a girl or a boy.” The actor highlighted discipline as a core aspect of his future parenting approach, suggesting that values and upbringing matter deeply to him and Kiara.

Must Read: Coincidence? All ‘Student Of The Year’ Stars -Alia, Varun, And Sidharth, Are Now Parents To A Baby Girl

Tags: kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra

More News

Are The Viral Labubu Dolls Demonic? Netizens Say It Is Linked To Demon Pazuzu
Estonian Golf Prodigy Richard Teder Makes Historic Open Debut with Stunning Shot
Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch
Two Dead In New Jersey As Authorities Warn Of Heavier Downpours
Caught On Cam! ‘Photo Thik Nahi Aaya’: Doctor Falls In 6 Feet Pit While Posing
US Judge Blocks Rule to Remove Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Veteran Spinner Liam Dawson Returns to England Test Squad After Eight-Year Hiatus
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
Coincidence? All ‘Student Of The Year’ Stars -Alia, Varun, And Sidharth, Are Now Parents To A Baby Girl
Sidharth-Kiara Parenthood: In Which Hospital Did Kiara Advani Give Birth?
Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch
Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch
Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch
Throwback! Sidharth Malhotra Gets Mad On Paps Mob Around Pregnant Kiara, Watch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?