Thrown Out In Style? Dylan Marlowe Gets Booted From His Own Show – Here's What Really Happened

Thrown Out In Style? Dylan Marlowe Gets Booted From His Own Show – Here’s What Really Happened

Country singer Dylan Marlowe was escorted from Country Jam USA due to a backstage pass dispute. Despite having proper credentials, a conflict with security escalated. Marlowe later forgave the guard and moved on.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 23, 2025 09:59:13 IST

The country music world was recently shaken when up-and-comer Dylan Marlowe was in a surprising situation at Country Jam USA in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After playing his set on Saturday, Marlowe, a talent for his classic mix of old-school country with new-school flair, was said to have been escorted from the festival grounds by security.

 The episode, which was recorded in a now-deleted social media video, sparked universal speculation, leading Marlowe to take the issue head-on and provide his version, revealing a backstage access conflict that provided an unprecedented twist of fate for the performing star.

Backstage Chaos Over Access Passes

Dylan Marlowe and a buddy had completed their set at Country Jam USA and wanted to see fellow performer Jake Owen perform from the front-of-house tower, ideal for a great view. 

Both the buddy and Marlowe possessed “All Access” and “Artist Credentials” passes, which they thought entitled them to roam the festival grounds. But one of the security officers approached them and commanded them to vacate the premises without bothering to take their rightful identification. 

The friendly exchange turned sour immediately when the security officer was adamant in insisting on their eviction despite their clarification of their rightful arrival.

Frustration and Forgiveness: Marlowe’s Candid Confession

The stand-off was increased when the insistence of the security guard concerning keeping Marlowe and his friend off the premises resulted in repeated requests for them to leave even after they tried to relocate their presence to a less visible area. Marlowe admitted that he was overwhelmed with frustration, and “heated words were exchanged” with the security guard. 

The police were eventually called in and, at the instigation of the security guard, Marlowe was ushered off the premises. Although at first filming and posting about the incident in a rage, Marlowe later removed the video, stating he didn’t want one “bad apple” to ruin the reputation of the entire festival, otherwise he had thoroughly enjoyed it. 

He has since talked of forgiving the security guard, mentioning his commitment to moving past the incident and on with his music and appreciative fan base.

Tags: Access pass controversyCountry Jam USA 2025Dylan Marlowe

