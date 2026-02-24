The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has been extremely strict on a group of over the top streaming video services that have been accused of selling obscene and pornographic material via the Internet. These channels have been reported to be playing content that was against the spirit of decency and has not complied with the content laws which aim at curbing the spread of explicit content to the mass media.

Too Hot To Handle? Government Shuts Down MoodXVIP, Digi Movieplex And 3 Other Obscene OTT Platforms Accused Of Pornographic Content — Full List Inside

The government blocked five platforms, MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu, on 24 February 2026 under the current provisions of the Indian law and digital media regulations. The action is in a larger control endeavor by the government to implement the Information technology Rules, 2021, and other legislative initiatives associated with preventing the proliferation of pornographic content via digital media. Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, provides that the authorities may block the access to online sites, which do not comply with legal norms or resort to breaking norms on multiple occasions regarding the morality or obscenity of the population. Such measures have been used in prior years and the governments had already blocked dozens of other OTT services previously due to streaming obscene or vulgar content, as it reveals that there are still concerns over unregulated streaming services abusing digital freedoms.

The authorities have indicated that the new blocking order is within the mandate that the government has of making sure that the digital platforms can meet the Indian cultural standards and legal standards. The authorities have to keep a close watch and evaluate other digital services which can be violating the content rules, and the I&B Ministry has stated that the updates will be provided further as the investigation goes on. The intention of this crackdown is to protect the users, especially the underage ones, against easy access to adult material and to hold online content providers responsible in respect to what they offer their sites.

