Subedaar Trailer And Poster Drops: Anil Kapoor’s Ex-Fauji Declares War On Mona Singh’s Sand Mafia, Says ‘Goli Jhel Lunga, Beizzati Nahi’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is back in a fierce new avatar in Subedaar, an action-drama that looks intense, emotional and very different from most films we see today.

The trailer for the film was released recently, and fans are already talking about Anil Kapoor’s powerful presence. Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni and will premiere on Prime Video on March 5, 2026.

Anil Kapoor: A Soldier Forced Back Into Battle

In the new trailer, Anil Kapoor plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired army officer who has returned home after years of service. He carries deep wounds from his past and tries to live a quiet life. However life doesn’t stay peaceful for long for Anil kapoor’s character.

As powerful criminal forces rise around him, Arjun is forced to stand up again. In one striking moment in the trailer, he says with grit, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi”, which means a soldier can take a bullet, but he can’t stand disrespect.

Mona Singh as Powerful Antagonist

The world Anil Kapoor returns to is gritty and dangerous. The trailer hints at illegal sand mining and crime running deep in the region he now walks through. The antagonist in the film is played by Mona Singh, who appears as Babli Didi, a powerful sand mafia leader.

At the trailer launch, Mona Singh said she chose the role because she likes characters that give her “sleepless nights” which essentially means that she enjoys playing complex, challenging roles that push her as an actor.

Emotional Father-Daughter Story

Arjun’s personal life also adds emotional weight to the story. Radhikka Madan plays his daughter Shyama, a young woman with her own struggles. In the trailer and in comments about the film, she describes Shyama as someone dealing with loss, quiet fear, and strength that isn’t loud but real. She says working with Anil Kapoor and director Suresh Triveni was a dream, and that the father-daughter relationship is at the heart of the story.

The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in important roles. Subedaar features a strong ensemble that supports both the action and emotional depth of the film.

