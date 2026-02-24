Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Nirahua: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has stirred debate after candidly speaking about his arranged marriage and personal regrets. In a recent interview, the actor said he was pressured into marriage at a young age and does not want his children to face a similar situation.

‘I Regret It’: Actor On Early Marriage

In an interaction with Digital Commentary, Nirahua said his parents arranged his marriage when he wanted to focus on building his career. He revealed that he has openly discussed his feelings with his family and advised his sons to choose their own life partners.

“I told my sons that you should get married by your own choice. My parents forced me into marriage. I kept saying, please let me do something first. Let me become something. I do regret that,” he said.

The actor added that he believes a life partner should be someone one loves, something he feels did not happen in his case.

‘I Never Fell In Love’: Honest Admission

Nirahua further said he has been transparent with both his wife and children about his emotional disconnect.

Bhojpuri Superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘#Nirahua‘ openly talks about his forced, loveless #marriage and breaking the cycle for his sons.

Is this the hidden truth of Indian marriages?

This is not about one celebrity.

This feels like the lived reality of 70–80% of marriages in India. pic.twitter.com/BEgNZwBhIY — Bibhu Nandan (@bibhunandanbns) February 22, 2026

“I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. It is my duty to fulfil the responsibility since our marriage was arranged by our parents,” he said, adding that he feels guilty and does not want to impose similar decisions on his children.

He stressed that while he continues to honour his responsibilities as a husband, he believes personal choices should not be forced.

Who Is Nirahua?

Dinesh Lal Yadav is a prominent Bhojpuri film star, singer and politician. Known for his mass appeal in regional cinema, he has delivered several commercial hits and later entered politics. His on-screen pairing with Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey has been particularly popular, though both have maintained that their relationship is strictly professional.

The actor’s recent remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising his honesty and others questioning his public disclosures.

No Pressure On Children’s Careers

The actor also said he avoids imposing career decisions on his sons. One is currently training in direction, while the younger is preparing to become an actor. Nirahua said he encouraged them to pursue their own interests and undergo proper training.

