Travis Scott Circus Maximus Concert: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions, Restrictions

The Delhiites are going gaga over the upcoming rap star Travis Scott’s concert in Delhi on October 18 and 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN). Preparations are complete, and the vibes over the weekend are expected to be incredible. The Delhi Police is ready to manage the crowds, which are estimated to be between 50,000 and 60,000 on both days. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory considering the huge footfall.

The Travis Scott Delhi Tour

Music lovers and Travis Scott fans cannot keep calm as the rapper’s ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’ kicks off today in Delhi at JLN Stadium. Many fans have pre-booked their tickets to enjoy the concert to the fullest. Ticket prices range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 30,000 for both days. The concert will start at 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In connection with “Circus Maximus World Tour” live concert by Travis Scott at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 18th & 19th October 2025 📍 Entry Gates: 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 & 21 (Gates 1 & 10 reserved for emergency)

📍 Parking: Sewa Nagar Bus Depot, Sunheri Pulla Bus… pic.twitter.com/Q2yBQIRyJp — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 17, 2025







Over 3,000 police and private security personnel are expected to be present for security. According to ANI, around 1,600 private security guards and 1,200–1,600 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations and a safe experience for fans on both days.

Upcoming Tour

Travis Scott is also set to perform in Mumbai on November 19, 2025, as part of the same ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’ at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Ticket prices for the Mumbai concert will range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 35,000.

