Travis Scott Circus Maximus Concert: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions, Restrictions

If you are also a concert geek, then this Travis Scott concert, "Circus Maximus World Tour' in Delhi, is just the one for you. Gather your friends and have a banger weekend. Check out the Police advisory and other details for an excellent time.

Published: October 18, 2025 13:02:17 IST

The Delhiites are going gaga over the upcoming rap star Travis Scott’s concert in Delhi on October 18 and 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN). Preparations are complete, and the vibes over the weekend are expected to be incredible. The Delhi Police is ready to manage the crowds, which are estimated to be between 50,000 and 60,000 on both days. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory considering the huge footfall.

 

The Travis Scott Delhi Tour

 

Music lovers and Travis Scott fans cannot keep calm as the rapper’s ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’ kicks off today in Delhi at JLN Stadium. Many fans have pre-booked their tickets to enjoy the concert to the fullest. Ticket prices range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 30,000 for both days. The concert will start at 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.



 

Over 3,000 police and private security personnel are expected to be present for security. According to ANI, around 1,600 private security guards and 1,200–1,600 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations and a safe experience for fans on both days.

 

Upcoming Tour

 

Travis Scott is also set to perform in Mumbai on November 19, 2025, as part of the same ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’ at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Ticket prices for the Mumbai concert will range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 35,000.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:02 PM IST
