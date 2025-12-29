Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

A chaotic scene unfolded at Chennai airport when Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a massive crowd of fans following his Jana Nayagan Event in Malaysia. Amid the frenzy, the actor tripped and briefly lost his balance while navigating through the tightly packed crowd.

The incident comes just days after similar crowd-control issues were witnessed with Niddhi Agerwal and Samantha Prabhu, once again raising questions over fan management and security at celebrity arrivals.

What Really Happened?

On Sunday night, the actor-turned politician returned from Malaysia after attending the Jana Nayagan audio launch event. Jana Nayagan is widely believed to be his final film, marking the end of his cinematic journey.

VIDEO | TVK chief Vijay stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car at the Chennai airport. A large crowd of fans gathered to welcome him as he returned from Malaysia. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/x42Kpd0AsW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2025







When Thalapathy Vijay arrived at Chennai airport after the event, he was mobbed by a massive crowd of fans. This leads to chaotic scenes as supporters surge forward to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician following his return from Malaysia.



Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Event

Thalapathy Vijay, while addressing fans at the event, said that when he first stepped into films, he felt he was building a small sand structure, but his supporters had turned it into a grand palace. He added that fans helped him build a strong foundation, which inspired his decision to stand up for them, stating that for those who gave everything for him, he was now willing to give up cinema itself.

The audio launch, held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of nearly one lakh fans and earned a place in the Malaysian Book of Records for hosting the largest audience at an event of its kind. Malaysia is home to the world’s largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Samantha Prabhu, Nidhhi Agerwal Faced Similar Trend

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd at a promotional event in Hyderabad, which left her visibly terrified. The chose unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film, The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue.

As soon as she managed to get inside the car. She appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, and was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?”

Just days after, a similar and worrying incident unfolded involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Hyderabad. Videos circulating on social media show Samantha struggling to move through an uncontrollable crowd despite a heavy security presence, once again sparking outrage online.

The overwhelming and unruly crowd made it nearly impossible for her to move without constant assistance from her security team.

Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits Again and Again?

Repeated incidents of unruly behaviour at public events are no longer isolated lapses but part of a troubling pattern. From mobbing celebrities to storming stages at live concerts, fan frenzy is increasingly slipping into lawlessness. Experts point to a mix of unchecked celebrity obsession, poor crowd management, and the absence of strict accountability as key reasons why audiences continue to disregard personal boundaries.