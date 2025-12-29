LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack china AKUMS DRUGS Anakapalli donald trump accident Key Points From Trump-Zelensky meeting Indian man uk Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

A chaotic scene unfolded at Chennai airport when Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a massive crowd of fans following his Jana Nayagan Event in Malaysia. This leads to chaotic scenes as supporters surge forward to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician following his return from Malaysia.

Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event.
Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2025 09:31:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

A chaotic scene unfolded at Chennai airport when Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed by a massive crowd of fans following his Jana Nayagan Event in Malaysia. Amid the frenzy, the actor tripped and briefly lost his balance while navigating through the tightly packed crowd. 

You Might Be Interested In

The incident comes just days after similar crowd-control issues were witnessed with Niddhi Agerwal and Samantha Prabhu, once again raising questions over fan management and security at celebrity arrivals. 

What Really Happened? 

On Sunday night, the actor-turned politician returned from Malaysia after attending the Jana Nayagan audio launch event. Jana Nayagan is widely believed to be his final film, marking the end of his cinematic journey. 

You Might Be Interested In



When Thalapathy Vijay arrived at Chennai airport after the event, he was mobbed by a massive crowd of fans. This leads to chaotic scenes as supporters surge forward to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician following his return from Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Event

Thalapathy Vijay, while addressing fans at the event, said that when he first stepped into films, he felt he was building a small sand structure, but his supporters had turned it into a grand palace. He added that fans helped him build a strong foundation, which inspired his decision to stand up for them, stating that for those who gave everything for him, he was now willing to give up cinema itself.

The audio launch, held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of nearly one lakh fans and earned a place in the Malaysian Book of Records for hosting the largest audience at an event of its kind. Malaysia is home to the world’s largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Samantha Prabhu, Nidhhi Agerwal Faced Similar Trend 

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd at a promotional event in Hyderabad, which left her visibly terrified. The chose unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film, The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue. 

As soon as she managed to get inside the car. She appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, and was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?” 

Just days after, a similar and worrying incident unfolded involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Hyderabad. Videos circulating on social media show Samantha struggling to move through an uncontrollable crowd despite a heavy security presence, once again sparking outrage online. 

The overwhelming and unruly crowd made it nearly impossible for her to move without constant assistance from her security team. 

Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits Again and Again? 

Repeated incidents of unruly behaviour at public events are no longer isolated lapses but part of a troubling pattern. From mobbing celebrities to storming stages at live concerts, fan frenzy is increasingly slipping into lawlessness. Experts point to a mix of unchecked celebrity obsession, poor crowd management, and the absence of strict accountability as key reasons why audiences continue to disregard personal boundaries.    

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: jana nayagan audio launch datejana nayagan release dateMalaysiaThalapathy Vijay last filmthalapathy-vijayVijay Jana NayaganVijay latest movie

RELATED News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Smashes Pushpa 2 Record, Clocks Biggest Fourth Week, Crosses Rs 1050 Crore Worldwide

Watch Haq Online: Everything You Need To Know About The OTT Release Of Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam’s Film

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Named In A Drug Case As A ‘Regular Customer’, Police Launch Manhunt For Aman Preet Singh

Will BTS Visit India For Their 2026 World Tour? Kim Taehyung Drops A Major Hint, Desi Army Goes Crazy

Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanavi Star Halts Show To Slam Rowdy Audience, Schools An Elderly Man: ‘Teri Beti Ki Umar Ki Hun Mein’

LATEST NEWS

UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave

China In Big Crisis, Three Top Military Officials Expelled – All About The Xi Jinping’s Latest Crackdown

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautiously As Global Cues Remain Mixed, Traders Stay Alert For Fresh Triggers

Newlyweds Die in Tragic Chain of Events: Bengaluru Man Ends Life 1,000 Km Away Days After Wife’s Suicide, Mother Battles for Life

Delhi’s Toxic Air Triggers Shock Resignation, CFO Of ₹7,000 Crore Pharma Giant Quits Over Health Concerns

Stocks to Watch Today: Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Lenskart, Punjab National Bank, Ola Electric, Vedanta, Timex Group India, Suzlon Energy In focus On December 29

Andhra Pradesh Train Fire: 1 Dead As Two Coaches Of Tata–Ernakulam Express Go Up In Flames – What We Know So Far

‘Good Call’ With Putin, ‘Terrific’ Meet With Zelensky, Says Trump – But What Are The ‘Thorny Issues’ Blocking Russia-Ukraine Peace? Explained

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

Key Points From Trump-Zelensky Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Issues Remaining In Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd
Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd
Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd
Trips, Falls And Chaos At Chennai Airport: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By Fans Post Jana Nayagan Event, Days After Nidhhi Agerwal And Samantha Prabhu Faced Similar Crowd

QUICK LINKS