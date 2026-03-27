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Home > Entertainment News > Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay have announced they are expecting their first child, sharing the news with sweet photos and a playful caption that delighted fans.

Taylor Lautner Shares Pregnancy News (Image: Instagram/ taylorlautner)
Taylor Lautner Shares Pregnancy News (Image: Instagram/ taylorlautner)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 27, 2026 04:58:13 IST

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Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

Best known for his role in the Twilight films, actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Lautner are pregnant and expecting their first child! The couple shared their pregnancy announcement in an emotional post on social media featuring several adorable images of them in their proposal photoshoot. They married in 2022 and are documenting this exciting time in their lives.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement has received lots of attention on social media, especially due to the couple’s fun-filled caption saying, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” In the images shared by the two, Lautner can be seen kissing his wife’s baby bump outside in a beautiful spot, and they can be seen snuggling together while lying in a field.

Taylor Lautner’s former co-star Nikki Reed also congratluates the couple

Also, the two were congratulated by plenty of friends and fans online, one being Lautner’s former Twilight co-star Nikki Reed, who commented, “Oh my goodness… heart bursting. I love you both. I can’t wait to see all the fun you will have as parents!” Reed is super excited for Lautner and his wife, and she looks forward to following their journey as parents.

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The couple’s child will be their first, and it adds another special element to being their first baby together. While both the parents have kept additional details about the baby such as when they will take place some time this year, just announcing their baby on Instagram caused quite a buzz in the entertainment world for their millions of followers.

Taylor Lautner Welcomes An Awesome New Chapter of Parenthood

Throughout the decades, both Taylor and his wife have opened up about their private lives and have shared everything from the wedding prep (that took place in the summer of 2018) to their recent magazine covers to social media, and the latest news is they also have a podcast where they talk about current topics (and how much they love being married). Recently Tay shared on her podcast about motherhood, pregnancy and infertility, and it gave fans an even deeper insight into how she feels about wanting to start her own family.

As a result of being a nurse during the pandemic, Tay has expressed her desire of finding her own true identity away from becoming Mrs. Taylor Lautner: “I think there is no way to ever explain how it feels to live my entire life as Mrs. Taylor Lautner but at the same time be known as Mrs. Taylor Lautner–it’s so funny trying to figure out how I am supposed to separate myself from my husband, who is also Taylor Lautner.”

Taylor Lautner and Tay’s Path to Starting a Family

In 2018, the two people in love went public about their relationship. In 2022, the two got married. Since then, the couple has created a solid bond with each other and continues to share pieces of that bond on social media.

Lautner has recently taken some time away from the spotlight. He has been focusing on his personal life and on select projects that fit into his current level of experience.

With this exciting new announcement, Lautner has joined the list of his Twilight co-stars who have become parents. It also signals a new chapter in Lautner’s life as he gets ready to welcome his first baby.

Also Read: Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, Jameel Jamali: Iconic Dhurandhar Characters Make It To Accounts Question Paper Of A School Leaving Internet In Splits   

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Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

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Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

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Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love

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