UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber UK07 Rider, Anurag Dobhal, has been hospitalised, his manager confirmed in a recent update. He is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being involved in a serious car crash during what is being described as his second alleged suicide attempt in recent times. Meanwhile, new videos from the hospital have surfaced online, drawing concern from fans.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Health Update

Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, appeared smiling in one of the first visuals shared from the ICU. Another video circulating on social media showed influencer Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, visiting him at the hospital. Both Arya and Dobhal had previously appeared together on Bigg Boss 17.







Meanwhile, influencer Thara Bhai Joginder also shared a video related to the incident and urged fans to pray for Dobhal’s quick recovery. In the clip, Arya can be seen at the hospital reassuring followers, saying that Anurag is currently stable and asking everyone not to worry, while requesting people to pray for his well-being.







Is UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Dead or Alive?

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal is alive and is currently admitted to the ICU. According to reports, he was driving at high speed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while livestreaming on Instagram. During the live session, he reportedly said, “When I come back in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I really need love.” He also told viewers, “Let’’s go for a final drive,” while more than 80,000 people are watching the livestream. Moments before the crash, he allegedly shouted, “And it’s a goodbye,” and then rammed his car into a roadside barrier

Following the incident, Dobhal’s manager released an official statement on social media. One of them read, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal’s manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time.”

“He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him,” it also mentioned.