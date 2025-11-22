‘Unhe darrna chahiye’: Shah Rukh Khan Honors 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful and emotional tribute at the Global Peace Honours 2025 as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blast.

His stirring message, “Mujhse poochho agar mujhe kisi cheez ka darr hai, toh main kahunga: jo hum par hamla karte hain, unhe darrna chahiye (Ask me if I fear anything, and I’ll say: those who attack us should),” resonated strongly as he honoured the bravery and sacrifice of India’s security personnel and urged the nation to unite for peace and humanity.

What Shah Rukh Khan Said in his Speech?



ANI shared actor Shah Rukh Khan’s speech, saying, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Message for India’s Soldiers

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heartfelt tribute to India’s brave soldiers and jawans. He added, “Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country…When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren’t you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it…Let us all take steps towards peace together.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s tribute at the Global Peace Honours 2025 served as a poignant reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of India’s soldiers and the innocent lives lost in tragic attacks.