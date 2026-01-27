‘Vadh 2’ Trailer OUT: Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Return With A Dark, Layered Thriller | WATCH

Vadh 2: The makers of ‘Vadh 2’, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, have unveiled the film’s gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into a dark, emotionally charged thriller that keeps its central mystery under wraps. The sequel also features Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla and several new faces in key roles.

Trailer Promises A Layered Thriller

Launched by Luv Films, the trailer of ‘Vadh 2’ sets the tone for a tense narrative driven by moral dilemmas and emotional conflict. While the story remains tightly guarded, the visuals hint at a world where truth is blurred and choices carry heavy consequences.

The film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who returns to the franchise with a fresh story that builds on the thematic depth of the first installment without repeating it.

Strong Ensemble Cast Takes Centre Stage

Alongside lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Vadh 2 features an expanded ensemble cast including Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra and Yogita Bihani. The trailer highlights restrained yet powerful performances, lending authenticity and emotional weight to the narrative.

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the sequel aims to push storytelling further. “Vadh 2 explores a morally complex world through well-defined characters. We wanted to elevate the narrative and present a layered thriller where nothing is strictly black or white,” he said.

Producers On Taking The Franchise Forward

Producer Luv Ranjan noted that Vadh 2 carries forward the emotional philosophy of the original film while presenting a completely new story. He emphasised that the presence of senior actors like Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra reinforces the belief that compelling stories transcend age and convention.

Producer Ankur Garg added that the film’s reception at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the lasting audience connection with Vadh reaffirm the demand for meaningful, character-driven cinema. He said the sequel retains what resonated earlier while delivering a fresh and impactful experience.

A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 6, 2026.

