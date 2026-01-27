Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Jana Nayagan: In a significant legal turn of events today, January 27, 2026, the Madras High Court delivered a verdict that has further clouded the release prospects of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan.

The Division Bench judges, whom Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava leads, delivered a decision that canceled the previous ruling which mandated urgent delivery of the U/A certificate.

The court remitted the case to a single judge, which established a new legal timeline that keeps the fans and production company waiting for information about the film’s release.

Jana Nayagan Procedural Re-evaluation and Legal Remand

The court reached its decision through its dedication to the essential principles of natural justice. The Division Bench observed that the initial order in favor of the producers was passed at a “blistering pace,” without granting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a fair opportunity to file a formal counter-affidavit.

The court returned the case to the lower court because that court chose to follow established legal procedures instead of accepting the makers’ claims about their urgent business needs. The Jana Nayagan film’s new hearing allows the CBFC to present its legal case for sending the Jana Nayagan film to the Revising Committee, which the single judge had previously annulled.

Jana Nayagan’s Impact on Theatrical Release and Industry Stakes

The stakes for Jana Nayagan reach extreme levels because investors plan to spend 500 crores on the project. The court established that financial obligations together with previously scheduled release times cannot determine judicial results while also preventing bypassing of official certification regulations.

The case returns to the single judge because both parties continue to fight about how to represent the armed forces and religious harmony. The setback causes two effects, which delay the release of Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan while establishing a strict standard that courts must use to assess cinematograph rules against the needs of high-budget films.

