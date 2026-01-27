LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Vijay’s upcoming film faces a major setback after the Madras High Court sent the legal matter back to a single judge for fresh consideration. The decision delays relief for the makers and puts the film’s release plans under renewed uncertainty.

Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie As Madras High Court Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie As Madras High Court Sends Case Back To Single Judge

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 27, 2026 13:00:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Jana Nayagan: In a significant legal turn of events today, January 27, 2026, the Madras High Court delivered a verdict that has further clouded the release prospects of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan.

You Might Be Interested In

The Division Bench judges, whom Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava leads, delivered a decision that canceled the previous ruling which mandated urgent delivery of the U/A certificate.

The court remitted the case to a single judge, which established a new legal timeline that keeps the fans and production company waiting for information about the film’s release.

You Might Be Interested In

Jana Nayagan Procedural Re-evaluation and Legal Remand

The court reached its decision through its dedication to the essential principles of natural justice. The Division Bench observed that the initial order in favor of the producers was passed at a “blistering pace,” without granting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a fair opportunity to file a formal counter-affidavit.

The court returned the case to the lower court because that court chose to follow established legal procedures instead of accepting the makers’ claims about their urgent business needs. The Jana Nayagan film’s new hearing allows the CBFC to present its legal case for sending the Jana Nayagan film to the Revising Committee, which the single judge had previously annulled.

Jana Nayagan’s Impact on Theatrical Release and Industry Stakes

The stakes for Jana Nayagan reach extreme levels because investors plan to spend 500 crores on the project. The court established that financial obligations together with previously scheduled release times cannot determine judicial results while also preventing bypassing of official certification regulations. 

The case returns to the single judge because both parties continue to fight about how to represent the armed forces and religious harmony. The setback causes two effects, which delay the release of Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan while establishing a strict standard that courts must use to assess cinematograph rules against the needs of high-budget films.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ in Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast and Story Details

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Jana Nayaganmadras high courtTamil cinema newsvijay film controversyVijay movie

RELATED News

Kangana Ranaut Backs ‘Real Queen’ Victoria Beckham Amid ‘Saas Bahu’ Drama With Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham

Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date: Vijay Thalapathy’s Final Film Stuck in CBFC Row, Madras HC to Announce Verdict Today

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

‘Thought She Was A Bollywood Diva’: Meet IPS Officer Poorva Choudhary, UPSC 2024 Officer Breaks Internet With Her Charm, Chose Uniform Over Glamour

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

LATEST NEWS

Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location

Explained | What Happens If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Sanctions, Financial Losses and PSL Impact

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Makes History As Longest-Serving Finance Minister – Top Tax Reforms Introduced Under Her Tenure

Vivo X200T Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ And 50MP Triple Sony Cameras—Check Price And Specs

Masked Man Snatches Woman Employee’s Mangalsutra Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; Robbery Caught On CCTV | WATCH

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

Apple Unveils AirTag 2 With Ultra-Wideband Chip, 2x Sound, And More Accuracy, Check Price And Details Here

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

‘Mother Of All Deals’ Signed: PM Modi Hails India-EU FTA Covering 25% Of Global GDP, 1/3 Of World Trade, Says Manufacturing, Services To Soar

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge
Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge
Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge
Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

QUICK LINKS